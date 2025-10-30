Broncos should be calling for AFC star wideout who could be traded

The Denver Broncos haven't made many moves around the NFL trade deadline in recent years to improve their roster. However, this year could be different since the team has a winning record and is on track to make the Playoffs for the second straight season. The deadline is set for Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 PM ET (2:00 PM MT). The season has moved quickly, and the trade deadline is approaching. This is the last day for teams to make trades until the season ends.

Denver has had an above-average offense and a top-tier defense. It has been rumored that the Broncos could look to add offensive players and give their second-year quarterback, Bo Nix, more weapons to throw at. The interior of the offensive line could be a position they address ahead of the deadline, with Luke Wattenberg's inconsistencies (penalties and high snaps) and Ben Powers' injury. Additionally, I would not be surprised if they add offensive playmakers, specifically at the wide receiver and tight end positions.

Veteran Courtland Sutton has been the only consistent wideout for Denver, as Marvin Mims and Troy Franklin have had ups and downs throughout the season. That being said, there have been rumors that the Broncos could be trading for a wide receiver ahead of the deadline. Names like Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed from the Saints have been buzzing around as potential options for Denver, but another intriguing name was revealed.

Broncos should at least check on the price of WR Brian Thomas Jr. if available

The Jaguars are listening on calls for WR Brian Thomas Jr., even if a move feels highly unlikely. They’re also shopping for defense.



More trade intel: https://t.co/6oUQniX8Wc pic.twitter.com/26SsdQZtMb — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 25, 2025

Since Dianna Russini reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars would be listening to offers for their former first-round pick from LSU, Brian Thomas Jr., it should be a no-brainer move for the Broncos for the right price, and General Manager George Paton should start making phone calls and potentially land the Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Thomas was Jacksonville's first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was selected to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team and made the Pro Bowl in year one. Specifically, he had 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. In year two, he has struggled with drops, but he is still a top-tier receiver, and the Broncos should try to at least make an offer for him.

Despite a Thomas trade being highly unlikely, it could make sense for Jacksonville to move on from him and add draft capital, as they gave the Cleveland Browns a big haul to move up three spots in the 2025 NFL Draft and land superstar Travis Hunter, who plays on both offense and defense. Their young GM James Gladstone is not afraid of making big moves, as we saw in April's draft, and despite the Jags having a positive record so far in the 2025-26 season, I would not be surprised if they trade away their biggest players.

Thomas is still in his rookie contract, which could make a potential trade viable for NFL teams, including the Denver Broncos. Among the tight end options for the Broncos, Ravens' Mark Andrews, Browns' David Njoku, and Titans' Chig Okonkwo could be names to watch ahead of the deadline.