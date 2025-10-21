Broncos insider just dropped the trade deadline update fans have begged for

The NFL trade deadline normally comes and goes without the Denver Broncos doing much, but that might change in 2025.

With injuries piling up for a lot of different teams around the league, the Broncos find themselves in the market for some help on the interior offensive line. Ben Powers went down with a biceps injury that will cost him most of the remainder of the regular season. Matt Peart recently went on IR with a knee injury. Nick Gargiulo went on IR during the preseason with a gruesome injury.

The Broncos are down to their fourth option at the left guard position -- Alex Palczewski -- and may be looking to make a move to upgrade that area of the roster. Broncos insider Mike Klis speculated some potential names the team could consider based on connections around the league, as well as taking advantage of teams that could be in "sell" mode.

Broncos insider connects dots on possible NFL Trade Deadline targets for offensive line help

Here is what Klis had to say regarding the team currently weighing its options when it comes to addressing the offensive line at the NFL trade deadline on November 4:

"If Broncos general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton were thinking about trading for a more established left guard in light of injuries at the position, Palczewski just may have brought pause. The trading deadline is two weeks from today. There is hope Powers can return for the final game or two, and then postseason, which at this point the Broncos are a good bet to participate with their 5-2 record."



- Mike Klis

With the trade deadline just two weeks away, there's really no reason to delay in making phone calls. The longer you wait, the less likely it is you'll be able to iron something out. These discussions have to be happening now if deals are going to be done later, in all likelihood.

Some of the names Klis speculates the Broncos could look at include Browns left guard Joel Bitonio, Saints left guard Trevor Penning, Jets guard John Simpson, and even Jon Runyan Jr. of the New York Giants.

There's no reason for the Broncos to not invest in insurance at the left guard/center position. Or even someone who has guard/tackle versatility. The situation the team is in right now is that they are one injury away from being at their 5th option at left guard. Or they are an injury to Quinn Meinerz away from really being in a tough spot depth-wise.

When your depth is tested like this, you have to adjust. There's only so much "next man up" teams can realistically handle. Getting help at guard would be a wise option for the Broncos at this stage.