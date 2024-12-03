Broncos shockingly cut important free agent wide receiver with playoffs looming
The Denver Broncos are in the middle of an intense playoff spot, and they just cut one of their top free agent signings from last offseason. It's clear that the Denver Broncos wanted to bring in a youth movement here in 2024. They traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns and have since seen guys like Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin get a ton of snaps.
They cut Justin Simmons and replaced him with a younger Brandon Jones in a free agency. This has obviously not been perfect, but the team is 8-5 on the season and in a pretty commanding lead for the seventh seed in the AFC playoff picture.
Broncos make a shocking move on Tuesday
On Tuesday, news broke that the team cut WR Josh Reynolds, who had been on injured reserve for weeks with a hand injury. He was also recovering from being struck by a bullet back in October:
Josh Reynolds caught 12 passes for 183 yards and one touchdown for the Denver Broncos in five games. He was averaging 36.6 yards per game and was having a nice start to the season. Unfortunately, his stay in Denver is only going to last five games, but I guess there is always the possibility that Reynolds is able to sign onto the team's practice squad.
With the playoffs looming, the Denver Broncos are clearly still having a ton of confidence in their younger guys, and if Denver can finish the job and get into the postseason, just imagine what that could mean for them in future seaesons.
It's been a great year for the Broncos this year, as many thought they would only win about four games this year. Well, they've doubled that and could finish with a winning record for the first time since the 2016 NFL Season when they went 9-7.
Cutting Josh Reynolds is a bit of a shock, but maybe the Broncos have another plan up their sleeves.