Denver Broncos path to the playoffs is now more clear than ever
With their latest win in Week 13 against the Cleveland Browns, the Denver Broncos path to the playoffs in 2024 is getting much clearer. The great Andrew Mason laid out what seems to be the most likely and "easiest" scenario for the Denver Broncos to make the playoffs, a place they have not been since 2015:
The Broncos have a clear path to the playoffs
The Indianapolis Colts are lurking at 6-7. The two teams meet in Week 15 after the bye. If the Broncos win that game, they would jump to 9-5 on the season, and the Colts would drop to 6-8. In this scenario, even if Denver were to lose out and Indy were to win out, both teams would be 9-8, but the Broncos would have the main head-to-head tiebreaker, so that's why they need to beat the Colts.
Right behind them is the Miami Dolphins. They are 5-7 and will ideally need to get to nine losses, or Denver get to 10 wins for them to finish above them in the standings. The scenario that Mase outlines here is Denver getting to 10 wins and Miami losing one more game. In Week 14, the Dolphins are home against the New York Jets. If the Dolphins were to drop to 5-8 and Denver were to win in Week 16 to get to 10-5, they would clinch a playoff spot.
Conversely, the Dolphins could lose two more games, get to nine losses, and Denver would be able to clinch a playoff spot by getting to nine wins with a victory over the Indianapolis Colts. As you can see, you can slice this up a couple of different ways.
To break this down, Broncos Country should be rooting hard for the New York Jets to beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 14. They would drop to 5-8 on the season. After playing the Jets, the Dolphins are at Houston, home against San Francisco, and at Cleveland.
The Indianapolis Colts schedule the rest of the way is irrelevant if the Denver Broncos can beat them in Week 15. Right now, the Broncos are clearly in the driver's seat, and it would take a horrific collapse for them to not make the playoffs.
This latest victory in Week 13 over the Cleveland Browns was massive in so many ways, as their path to the postseason has gotten a lot clearer and easier by beating Jameis Winston and the Browns. Can the Broncos get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015?