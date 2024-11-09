Broncos schedule may get easier after their tough Week 10 matchup
The Broncos may have the toughest two-game stretch in the NFL between their Week 9 and Week 10 games, but their schedule could get softer in the coming weeks. The team got their rear ends handed to them in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens. Well, it may be harder in Week 10, as they travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that they did beat the last time they played.
This two-game stretch may have already been seen as two losses by the fanbase heading into the season, and even with a loss in Week 10, the Broncos would still be 5-5 and may still be in a playoff spot. Well, things do seem to get a bit easier in the coming weeks, so the Broncos may be able to get their team back on the right track if they lose their second game in a row.
The Broncos schedule gets easier after Week 10...
In Week 11, they are home against the Atlanta Falcons, a 6-3 team allowing 24 points per game and a significantly lower point differential than the Broncos. The Falcons point differential is just +5, and the Broncos is +22. By all accounts, the Falcons offense being very good kind of offsets the tough Broncos defense, so Denver has a very winnable game in Week 11.
In Week 12, they travel to face the 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders, a team that has already fired multiple head coaches. Let's be honest; the Raiders are awful. They don't do anything well, and head coach Antonio Pierce could very well be on the hot seat himself.
In Week 13, they are back home against the lowly Cleveland Browns, one of the worst teams in football. They have their bye in Week 14 and then host the Indianapolis Colts, a team that benched their second-year QB in favor of Joe Flacco. The Broncos are better than the Colts. In Week 17, they are against the Cincinnati Bengals, an unexpectedly bad team this year; their offense is among the best in the NFL, but their defense is among the worst.
I just listed off five potential wins for the Denver Broncos after Week 10, so it's not like their schedule is getting super tough down the stretch. The sky isn't falling if the Broncos 5-5 heading into Week 11. Their schedule does lighten up, and this team will play four of their final seven games at home, so the team will have a great opportunity in front of them in the future.