Broncos' safety just took an obvious and brutal jab at his old quarterback

The Denver Broncos truly have something special brewing, and it's clear when you hear current players talk to the media. Not only did Evan Engram say that it's hard being the first in the Broncos building (alluding to how dedicated the players are to coming in early and getting work in), but the team's stud safety, Brandon Jones, recently said something quite revealing about Bo Nix and a former teammate with the Miami Dolphins.

You would be hard-pressed to find many teams better set up for long-term success than the Broncos, and this is primarily due to Sean Payton and the culture he has instilled with the team. Denver is now in their third training camp with Payton running the show, and it feels like players are bought in more than ever.

Brandon Jones is talking glowingly about Bo Nix, and taking shots at Tua Tagovailoa

Speaking to the media, Brandon Jones said that he's always wanted to play with a quarterback that 'has that dawg mentality,' which is a clear as day shot at Tua Tagovailoa. who was actually in the same draft class that Jones was in back in 2020.

Brandon Jones said that he’s always wanted to play with a quarterback who has a DAWG mentality like Bo Nix



Tua Tagovailoa was his quarterback for 4 seasons😬 pic.twitter.com/I1UEhrwyhk — ᴄʜᴀsᴇ (@BolieveInNix) July 26, 2025

This may seem like a naive phrase, but most of us knows what it means when someone 'has that dawg in them' - they have those desired intangible qualities that often showoff the toughness and grit to get through a brutal situation.

Bo Nix is only in his second season in the NFL, but not only has he won over his teammates, but he was also voted as the 64th-best player in the league. It's been just 18 total games of Nix in the NFL, but his impact feels like he's been here for five years.

There just aren't many words to say how solid and stable the Denver Broncos are going to be with Bo Nix leading the way.