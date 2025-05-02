Broncos Roster: Highlighting major offseason additions on the offense

The Denver Broncos added talent to their offense this offseason, but was it enough? Let's highlight it here. Everyone knew that the Broncos were going to be adding talent to the offensive side of the ball in the 2025 NFL Offseason, but they may have added more talent on defense, shockingly.

A good defense does directly help the offense, so it's not like they didn't give Bo Nix and the offense more to work with. Let's do a quick dive on the primary and notable additions the Denver Broncos made on the offensive side of the ball in the 2025 NFL Offseason.

Broncos Roster: Did they do enough on offense?

Evan Engram, TE, Free Agency

The Denver Broncos signed long-time NFL tight end Evan Engram to a two-year deal in free agency, actually 'winning' a bid over the Los Angeles Chargers, who also had interest. Engram has been among the best receiving tight ends in the NFL during his career and is someone who fits a bit into that 'joker' role we have talked about so much.

In terms of adding production at a room that desperately needed it, the Broncos hit a home-run with Evan Engram.

RJ Harvey, RB, NFL Draft

RJ Harvey was the 60th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and has two things that are a must to be a functional RB in the NFL: footwork and vision.

Harvey is also a home-run hitter in that he's got the speed and explosiveness to rip-off big, chunk runs. This is a massive upgrade over Javonte Williams, as Harvey should instantly add some juice to the RB room.

Pat Bryant, WR, NFL Draft

A wide receiver who fits what Sean Payton loves, Pat Bryant is an all-around solid prospect who is a plus-blocker, so he will absolutely see snaps on offense as a rookie. Bryant is also a larger wide receiver at 6'2" and was able to produce in college despite having iffy QB play.

Not necessarily a huge name that Broncos fans heard during the draft cycle, Bryant might prove to be a great under-the-radar addition for the Broncos. He might be looking at a WR4 role in year one with the Denver Broncos.