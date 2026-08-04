Broncos rookie stock report as training camp enters its next major phase

The Denver Broncos have been ramping up training camp lately and will continue with the padded practices. Denver has their sights set on the Super Bowl this year, so it's crucial that camp brings the proper practice to build that foundation.

Denver doesn't have a ton of starting spots available, as a majority of the 'battles' are for backup positions. That is a testament to just how good the roster is, but it also does make it tough for the rookies to make some noise.

Now that we'd had, roughly, a week of training camp, let's get into a rookie stock report.

Denver Broncos rookie stock report as training camp continues to ramp up

Tyler Onyedim, DT

Tyler Onyedim has definitely been in the middle of some big plays already and has been rotating in with the first-team defense as well. He also does seem to be right in the mix as well with first-team reps. There isn't anything to indicate that he's getting fewer reps because he's a rookie.

-Jaleel McLaughlin nice deep TD grab from Ehlinger

-Jaylen Waddle has serious slant YAC potential

-IDL rotation continues. Tyler Onyedim, Sai’vion Jones, Eyioma Uwazurike all seeing first-team reps

-Not much Evan Engram involvement recently. Got into skirmish at end of day — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) August 4, 2026

Thus far, things are trending up for the rookie.

Verdict: Stock Up

Jonah Coleman, RB

There hasn't been a lot of Jonah Coleman buzz so far, but there also isn't anything to say he isn't doing his job. As a fourth-round rookie, it feels like Coleman is where he should be and could crack the lineup as an RB3 at this stage. Things could change.

Verdict: Stock Neutral

Kage Casey, OT/OG

Similarly to Coleman, there isn't a ton coming out with Kage Casey, as he firmly seems to be in a backup spot with how talented this offensive line is. The real story with the offensive line appears to be the left guard spot with Ben Powers and Alex Palczewski both competing for that spot. Casey should settle in as a primary backup, but nothing revelatory has come out here.

Verdict: Stock Up

Justin Joly, TE

There are some spurts here and there of Justin Joly getting some love:

Kodiak Broncos had obsered on August 3rd that Joly was heavily featured throughout practice, even with not getting reps with the first-team offense. Joly does have a nice receiving profile, so this isn't a shock.

TEs: Justin Joly was probably the most featured Broncos tight end today. He didn’t get any reps with the first team offense, but he was consistently targeted throughout practice. It was mainly quick game stuff like flats and whatnot. Whether that was an intentional focus from the… — Kodiak Broncos (@KodiakBroncos) August 3, 2026

It's early, but Joly has shown a bit.

Verdict: Stock Up

Miles Scott, SAF

There hasn't been much coming out with Miles Scott. He was a late-round pick by the Broncos and could settle into a backup role in the safety room, which would also mean he'd likely play a sizeable amount of special teams.

Verdict: Stock Neutral

Dallen Bentley, TE

Dallen Bentley was a seventh-round pick by the Broncos in April's draft and apparently had a nice sideline back on July 31st. With how logjammed the tight end room is heading into 2026, Bentley might have revert to the practice squad, but he does have a two-phase profile, so he could crack the roster.

First play of the 7-on-7 period during #Broncos training camp: Dallen Bentley makes a PHENOMENAL tiptoe sideline catch — Kodiak Broncos (@KodiakBroncos) July 31, 2026

Verdict: Stock Neutral

Red Murdock, ILB

Red Murdock was the final pick in the NFL Draft but does appear to have a legitimate shot at making the team. The inside linebacker room definitely has some spots open behind Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad. Thus far, though, Murdock's name hasn't popped up frequently.

Verdict: Stock Neutral