Brent Austin has quickly become Broncos top UDFA story of training camp

There is no team in the NFL with a better eye for cornerback talent than the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos have the most enviable depth chart at the cornerback position from top to bottom, starting with superstar and former Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II, and going down the line to Riley Moss, Ja'Quan McMillian, Jahdae Barron, and Kris Abrams-Draine. Because of the current depth at the position, it would have seemed impossible for an undrafted rookie to make enough of an impression to change the roster equation at training camp, but that's exactly what's happening.

Undrafted free agent cornerback Brent Austin, a player who had a long journey from the JUCO ranks to Cal this past season, chose the Broncos over "several" offers from other teams, and is quickly starting to stack days and make too many plays to ignore.

Broncos undrafted CB Brent Austin is quickly becoming a top story at training camp

On Day 1 of training camp practice, Austin made a diving play to break up a pass in team drills. He made another play on the ball the very next day. With the pads on this week, Austin made yet another play on the ball against fellow newcomer and UFL Offensive Player of the Year Hakeem Butler, who has at least a 6-inch height advantage over him.

#Broncos WR Hakeem Butler had a standout first couple days of camp but has had a couple really low-effort reps today. Just got beat by much smaller CB Brent Austin on go-get it free-play ball



Austin continues to have a nice camp. 5’11 UDFA CB from Cal — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) August 4, 2026

Maybe it's fitting that Austin is wearing the jersey No. 25, considering that number once belonged to Chris Harris Jr., one of the best undrafted free agents in Denver Broncos history. Harris was, of course, a star player at the cornerback position for the Broncos, and it all started for him exactly the same way it's starting for Austin: Keep making plays at training camp.

The Broncos absolutely subscribe to the idea that you cannot have too many good cornerbacks on your roster. And Austin showed some things at Cal this past season that can immediately translate to the NFL. Here's a snippet from our own Andy Martinez at back at the time of the NFL Draft:

"Austin was a one-year starter at California, and he capitalized. He delivered an All-ACC senior season at Cal, leading the FBS in forced incompletions (17), allowing just 45.8% completion when targeted, and showcasing strong ball instincts and a high football IQ."



- Andy Martinez, Predominantly Orange (from April)

The ability to force incompletions, especially playing from the slot, is not nearly a coveted enough trait in today's NFL. It feels like guys who project to the inside at the NFL level are consistently devalued, yet they play such critical roles with most defenses spending the majority of their time in the nickel.

The major issue for a player like Austin is simply the roster numbers game, but that's an equation that can change with a breakout rookie having a great camp. If the Broncos determine that Austin is simply playing too well to subject to the waiver wire, then they wouldn't be afraid to cut someone else to keep him around.

With the preseason now just over a week away, Austin has quickly become one of the most interesting young players to watch, and maybe the top UDFA story of camp.