Broncos beat out multiple teams for UDFA drawing serious buzz

The Denver Broncos signed undrafted free agent cornerback Brent Austin out of Cal following the draft. According to Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated, “The Denver Broncos won the race for his signature, beating out multiple teams in undrafted free agency.”

The Broncos’ defense is about as fortified as they come, especially in the secondary. However, their depth has also been a testament to how well this unit performed down the stretch. Austin will be joining fellow UDFA Ja’Quan McMillian, who earned himself a nice payday this offseason following a stellar 2025 campaign that included his controversial interception of Josh Allen in the divisional playoffs last postseason.

The Broncos are not amateurs when it comes to finding undrafted hidden gems. They’ve consistently identified bona fide talent at the cornerback position. Notable names include the previously mentioned McMillian and one of the most successful undrafted stories in NFL history, All-Pro Chris Harris Jr.

Why this Denver Broncos UDFA addition could matter more than it seems

In Austin’s case, “hidden” might not fully apply, as the Broncos were one of many teams pursuing his services this offseason. In fact, Austin was widely considered one of the top remaining UDFAs following the draft. He backed that up with a strong showing at the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he played sticky coverage and flashed his playmaking speed by closing quickly on tight throwing windows.

Austin was a one-year starter at California, and he capitalized. He delivered an All-ACC senior season at Cal, leading the FBS in forced incompletions (17), allowing just 45.8% completion when targeted, and showcasing strong ball instincts and a high football IQ. His challenge in making this team, or any for that matter, has to be his size, as he is slightly undersized (5-11, 180). However, if the locker room is any indication, it’s that as long as the play is elite, there is always a spot on this roster for playmakers.

For one, the lack of major offseason signings this year puts extra emphasis on the quality of players the Broncos bring in through the draft and post-draft process. The team clearly feels its roster is on the verge of a Super Bowl berth (pending a poorly timed injury to Bo Nix), so they opted to keep the core intact, including most of last year’s secondary.

Pat Surtain II will undoubtedly continue his dominant run as one of the premier shutdown corners in the NFL. However, his counterparts will always face scrutiny, especially when evaluated in comparison.

The Broncos also spent a first-round pick on Jahdae Barron just a year ago and placed a second-round RFA tender on McMillan this offseason, with a deal worth over $5.8 million.

Loading up at such a valuable position puts the Broncos in an interesting spot. They can afford to let things play out depending on how Austin performs this offseason. If he shows promise and growth during his audition, he could carve out a role as a depth piece in what is shaping up to be a defensive back’s dream in Denver. While very unlikely, he could also be a catalyst for some movement in the backfield.

A strong showing could also increase his value as a potential trade asset, especially if other teams grow desperate to fill gaps late in the offseason.

Regardless, the Broncos are in a great position, and if Austin proves the pre-draft buzz was real, this may be the start of another undrafted success story in Denver.