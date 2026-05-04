The Denver Broncos are set to start their offseason program, where all of the team's latest draft picks and undrafted free agents are set to have their first practices in orange and blue. Speaking of undrafted free agents, the team signed former Oklahoma State starter Parker Robinson to compete at the safety position, and he's one of the more underrated players the team brought in among their 14-player UDFA crop.

Robertson has an interesting story; he entered college as a walk-on, and despite not playing a single snap, he was voted as a team captain. His leadership was very noticeable, which led to this accomplishment. Parker had career highs in multiple categories during his final season at Oklahoma State, and finished his college career with 147 tackles (105 solo), 6 pass breakups, 1.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 4 interceptions. He saw action on both defense and special teams.

Robertson is a versatile and speedy defensive back who will have a chance to fight for a roster spot that needs depth, following PJ Locke's departure in free agency. Following the draft, I had the opportunity to speak with Robertson, and he agreed to do an exclusive interview for Predominantly Orange. In the interview, Robertson discusses his story, his goals, joining the Denver Broncos (and declining offers from other teams), and more.

Exclusive interview with Denver Broncos safety Parker Robertson:

JA: Introduce yourself and talk about your football journey so far ...

""I went to High School at Dallas Christian and became a walk-on at Oklahoma State University. I was a walk-on for 3 years and earned my scholarship in my junior year."" Parker Robertson

JA: What are your biggest traits as a football player?

""I'm a smart player that knows how to make quick decisions while reading the field and play. I also have speed, which helps me get to where I need to be on the field and make plays."" Parker Robertson

JA: How did you chose to be a defensive back?

""I grew up in the position - I have always been one of the smaller players, so this position was one for me and one that my coaches knew I would excel in."" Parker Robertson

JA: How will your experience at Oklahoma State help you be successful in the NFL?

""Starting from a walk-on and working my way up to becoming a scholarship player has definitely helped me in this time. I know how to get to work and how to hit my goals because of the hard work I put into my college years." Parker Robertson

JA: What has been the most important moment throughout your college career?

""Being a leader on and off the field has been one of the most important moments in my college career. I was voted captain by my teammates for three years. One being when I was a walk-on. I sit back and learn plays, practice hard, and help my teammates when I can. I think that is pretty awesome."" Parker Robertson

JA: How was your Draft experience, especially after going undrafted? Will that impact your mentality heading into camps?

""Draft day was good. I expected to be an undrafted free agent. I know how to work hard and earn a spot."" Parker Robertson

JA: What went through your mind when the Denver Broncos reached out and signed you?

""I was very excited! From previous conversations that I had with some of their coaches, I felt like I would fit in with how they run their defense and special teams."" Parker Robertson

JA: How was the process of signing with the Denver Broncos? Did you have offers from other teams? If so, why did you choose Denver?

""It was very smooth, and the coaches were very easy to work with. I had some other teams reach out to me, but as I said, I knew that I wanted to go to the Broncos because of how they run their defense and special teams. I feel like they are a great fit for me."" Parker Robertson

JA: What excites you the most about signing with the Denver Broncos?

""Just speaking with the coaches I feel like we've already connected and I'm excited to get there and start working hard."" Parker Robertson

JA: How did you see yourself fitting in Vance Joseph's defensive system?

""Their defensive scheme is so multiple that I could see myself fitting in anywhere that they could need me."" Parker Robertson

JA: Have you talked to any of your new coaches/teammates? If so, how did those talks go?

""I've talked with some of the coaches and the conversations went well."" Parker Robertson

JA: What makes you unique, or what separates you from other players at your position?

""I have a high football IQ, so I see the game at a slower pace. I can also play multiple positions."" Parker Robertson

JA: What is your mindset entering year one as an undrafted free agent trying to earn a roster spot?

""Just got to keep my head down and go work everyday. Time to grind it out."" Parker Robertson

JA: What are your main goals for your rookie season?

""Make the team is the main goal."" Parker Robertson

JA: What are your expectations for rookie minicamps, training camp, and the preseason?

""My expectations for myself are to be a sponge and absorb all the information that they are giving me. Just work hard!"" Parker Robertson

JA: To which NFL DB do you model your game after? Why?

""I really don't model my game after anyone. I look up to Reed Blakenship and Harrison Smith. I try to combine what they both have and make it work for me in my game."" Parker Robertson

JA: Which WR/TE are you most excited to match up against in the NFL?

""It would be really cool to go up against Travis Kelce."" Parker Robertson

JA: What are your thoughts on starting your NFL journey learning behind guys at your position, such as Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones?

""It is going to be great to learn from players who have experience in the league. I'm excited to listen to everything that they have to say and soak it all in.""

JA: Describe Patrick Surtain II in three words! What are your thoughts on playing alongside the 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year?

""Lockdown, technical, and smooth. I'm excited because you know that his side is going to be locked down and I'll learn a lot from him."" Parker Robertson

JA: What is something outside football that every Denver Broncos fan must know about Parker Robertson?

""Something about me that everyone should know is that you're going to get my true authentic self, day in and day out. I always enjoy meeting new people and can't wait to meet some Broncos fans!!!"" Parker Robertson

I want to thank Parker Robertson for his time in doing this exclusive interview for Predominantly Orange. We all wish you the best for your professional career, which is about to start with the Denver Broncos! If you want to read more about Parker's story, you can click here.