Broncos' potential UDFA steal Sean Brown gives fans insight into long NFL road

The 2026 NFL Draft is now over, and the Denver Broncos selected seven players. Following the draft, the Broncos reportedly signed 14 undrafted free agents, including the former Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Sean Brown.

Brown has a unique story, having played college football for seven seasons and being a multisport athlete in high school (football and lacrosse). He led the Charlotte 49ers in receptions in his second-to-last season. Brown started his college career at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, where he recorded 380 yards and 4 touchdowns on 32 receptions. He then moved to Charlotte, where he played for more than 4 years, finishing with 1,018 yards and 2 touchdowns on 75 receptions.

He is a big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-4. He has shown that he can easily win contested catch situations. Browns has the opportunity to show his skills during camp to potentially earn a spot on the final 53-man roster.

After the draft, I had the opportunity to speak with Sean Brown, who agreed to do an exclusive interview for Predominantly Orange. In this interview, Brown talks about his story, the process of signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent, and more.

Exclusive interview with Denver Broncos wide receiver Sean Brown:

JA: Introduce yourself and talk about your football journey so far ...

""I'm Sean Brown, I played football at UNC Pembroke until Covid hit. I hit the portal and worked at Chick-fil-A until I walked onto Charlotte's football team because I worked out with the starting quarterback at the time. I was a walk-on for 2 years, then the past two years I actually got to play a lot of meaningful snaps."" Sean Brown

JA: What are your biggest traits as a football player?

""I'm very lengthy and tall. I take pride in my hands. I love making the plays the others struggle to."" Sean Brown

JA: How or why did you choose to be a wide reciever?

""My parents pushed me to go to college for Lacrosse early in high school. I was 5'11 until my sophomore year hit a growth spert and started looking really good at football."" Sean Brown

JA: How will your experience in college football help you to be successful in the NFL?

""I've been through a lot of adveristy as a walk on that nobody wanted as a college athlete. I kept my head down and kept working. Soon Charlotte depended on me."" Sean Brown

JA: What has been the most important moment throughout your college career?

""I think everything matters, not just a single moment. A lot of small things lead up into a big moment."" Sean Brown

JA: How was your draft experience, especially after going undrafted? Will that impact your mentality heading into camps?

""I broke my foot and had surgery 2/13/2026. I didn't have a good Pro Day because I was injured, so I didn't think I would have an opportunity. I was about to interview for real-life jobs until a few coaches reached out days before the draft."" Sean Brown

JA: What went through your mind when the Broncos reached out to sign you?

""I was just happy that a team wanted me and think I can help the franchise get to the next level."" Sean Brown

JA: How was the process of signing with the Denver Broncos? Did you have offers from any other team? If so, why did you choose Denver?

""I didn't have many options in front of me, so I was just so thankful I had one (in Denver)."" Sean Brown

JA: What excites you the most about signing with the Denver Broncos?

""Playing for an historical franchise like the Broncos is super cool, and I would love to contribute to the franchise in any way I can."" Sean Brown

JA: How do you see yourself fitting in Sean Payton's system?

""As a former Panthers fan, Sean Payton and Drew Brees have single handily destroyed the Carolina Panthers' defense. He is a very smart coach and knows what to do to win."" Sean Brown

JA: What makes you unique, or what separates you from other wide receivers?

""I believe I can move like a slot WR in an X WR body. And there is no better feeling than making a tough grab."" Sean Brown

JA: What is your mentality entering year one in the NFL as an undrafted free agent trying to earn a roster spot?

""There is no longer college football; a simple mistake can cost you a job, so do everything correctly and stay hungry."" Sean Brown

JA: What are your main goals for your rookie season with the Denver Broncos?

""A goal of mine is to help this team get over the hump, and play in February."" Sean Brown

JA: What are your expectations for rookie minicamps, training camp, and the preseason?

""I just want to make an impact as soon as possible for the team. Show my talents and what I can do to coaches and teammates."" Sean Brown

JA: To which NFL WR do you model your game after? Why?

""I grew up a Steve Smith fan as a kid, but once I understood how to watch film ... Davante Adams."" Sean Brown

JA: Which CB are you most excited to match up against in the NFL?

""PS2. He will make game days easier, because I will practice against the best."" Sean Brown

JA: What are your thoughts on starting your NFL journey learning behind guys at your position, such as Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton?

""Super blessed to have Court and Waddle in the room. Two completely different WRs that can both take over the game. I will be watching how Sutton does things as he is also a big WR."" Sean Brown

JA: What are your thoughts on your new quarterback, Bo Nix? If you could describe Bo in just 3 words, what would they be?

""Playmaker, competitor, winner."" Sean Brown

JA: What is something every Denver Broncos fan must know about Sean Brown?

""Truthfully I'm just like any other 24-year old. I watched NFL RedZone every Sunday and I love watching football. I play XBox and watch YouTube with my girlfrind. I love Legos and Star Wars. Just happens I was blessed with the size speed and weight to play at the highest level, so I want to play this game as long as I can."" Sean Brown

I want to thank Sean Brown for his time in doing this exclusive interview for Predominantly Orange, wishing him the best in the upcoming camps and preseason. If you want to read more about Sean's story, you can click here.