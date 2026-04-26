As with every season, following the final selection of the NFL Draft, all 32 teams are allowed to sign players whose names were not called during the seven rounds as undrafted free agents. This time, the Denver Broncos had the final two selections and reportedly agreed to sign 14 college free agents (UDFAs). This is to fill their 90-man roster and allow other players to compete for a roster spot.

Being an undrafted free agent does not mean that you will get cut and not see action during the season. Like every other player on the roster, these guys fight and try to impress coaches through training camp to get a spot in the final 53-man roster. If they get cut, some players return to the team on the Practice Squad and could get a chance later on.

The Denver Broncos have a good track record of signing undrafted free agents who later become important pieces of the team's success. Players such as WR Rod Smith, CB Chris Harris Jr., Edge Shaq Barrett, and CB Ja'Quan McMillian, among others, have been the most important UDFAs in team history. Some have been Super Bowl champions with key roles during the championship season.

Let's take a look at the 14 players the Broncos reportedly signed following the 2026 NFL Draft.

Full list of Denver Broncos undrafted free agent signings after 2026 NFL Draft

Here is the list of the 14 undrafted free agents Denver reportedly signed:

- WR Dane Key, Nebraska

- WR Cam Ross, Virginia

- WR Sean Brown, Charlotte

- WR Joseph Manjack IV, TCU

- WR Kolbe Katsis, Northern Arizona

- OL Gavin Ortega, Weber State

- OL Tyler Miller, Iowa State

- EDGE Dasan McCollough, Nebraska

- LB Taurean York, Texas A&M

- CB Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech

- CB Brent Austin, Cal

- CB Will Wright, Tennessee

- S Parker Robertson, Oklahoma State

- LS Luke Basso, Oregon

It is important to note that Denver has only 10 open spots in their 90-man roster, following a draft class of seven players. To make room for these fourteen UDFAs, they will have to make four roster cuts.

Among this group, it is interesting to see that the Broncos added five receivers, especially in a year when they traded for Jaylen Waddle. Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York stands out for me, as many analysts had him going in rounds 4-6. He is a stud and should be able to make the 53.

Every season, the Broncos add defensive backs as undrafted free agents, mostly to see if they can bring juice for special teams. Speaking of special teams, it is also interesting that they added Luke Basso, one of the best, if not the best, long snappers in the class. Are Mitch Fraboni's days in Denver coming to an end?

Not only have the Denver Broncos found gems as undrafted free agents, but in recent seasons, at least one has made the 53-man roster. In recent seasons, the UDFAs who have made the final roster include LB Karene Reid in 2025, OL Frank Crum, RB Blake Watson, and LB Levelle Bailey in 2024, RB Jaleel McLaughlin, OL Alex Palczewski, and TE Nate Adkins in 2023, CB Ja'Quan McMillian, WR Jalen Virgil, and WR Brandon Johnson in 2022, among others.

Will the trend continue? Well, there is talent and hunger among this 14-player group. It will be interesting to see how they perform in camps and during the preseason, before the final roster is announced.