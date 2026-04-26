Denver Broncos 2026 NFL Draft: Full list of picks and analysis

The Denver Broncos made seven picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and certainly made all of them count. Denver did not pick in the first, second, or sixth rounds this year, trading back from pick 62 and obviously not having a first or a third-round pick due to the Jaylen Waddle trade.

The Broncos got better and double-dipped at a key position, while also addressing other roster needs. It's clear that the front office knew they had to be calculated with their picks, and calculated they were.

Let's quickly dive into all of the Broncos picks this year and get into some brief analysis for each one.

Full list of Denver Broncos draft picks, plus analysis

Here is the full list of the players the Broncos drafted in this year's class:



Round 3: Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M

Round 4: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

Round 4: Kage Casey, OG/OT, Boise State

Round 5: Justin Joly, TE, NC State

Round 7: Miles Scott, S, Illibois

Round 7: Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah

Round 7: Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo

The Broncos started things off with Tyler Onyedim, a defensive tackle from Texas A&M who is quick on his feet. He does have the chance to develop into a starter and has ability as a run stopper, too. This is a solid pick and a future starter.

Jonah Coleman was a player who was definitely connected to the Broncos all cycle. He's a tough, rugged runner, I believe in the mold of David Montgomery. He's densely-built at 5-8 and 220lbs, and he's strong in pass protection. Coleman figures to contribute in the backfield immediately.

Kage Casey is a left tackle from Boise State, but does have guard flexibility in the NFL. He could be a swing tackle early on in his career, with the possibility of settling into Ben Powers' left guard spot if the Broncos don't bring him back next year.

Justin Joly gets the Broncos on the board at tight end. Joly has both receiving and blocking upside and is still just 21 years old, so the development arc might be perfect given his youth. This also puts guys like Nate Adkins, Lucas Krull, and even Adam Trautman on notice big-time.

Miles Scott is a safety from Illinois who is a converted wide receiver. In 2025, he racked up 64 tackles, three interceptions, and four passes defended. With Brandon Jones entering the last year of his deal, a safety was needed.

Dallen Bentley was a great pick by Denver in Round 7. With the potential to develop into a two-phase player as a blocker and receiver, Bentley could have a role on offense a lot sooner than fans might think. Joining Joly, the Broncos wisely double-dipped at tight end.

Finishing up with Red Murdock, a hyper-productive from Buffalo, the Broncos had the Mr. Irrelevant pick in this year's draft, but took a player in Murdock who could end up being a future starter. With Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad both getting up there in age, Murdock's presence is going to be huge.