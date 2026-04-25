Broncos put 7th-round sleeper on thin ice after trade up for Justin Joly

Just one year ago, the Denver Broncos made an intriguing pick in the 7th round of the NFL Draft to take Utah tight end and converted basketball player Caleb Lohner. Lohner spent the entire 2025 season on the Broncos' practice squad, learning the playbook and getting valuable scout team reps as he continues to acclimate to football.

As exciting as the possibilities were (and are) with Lohner as a weapon in the passing game, the Broncos might have just put him on some thin ice as he enters his second NFL offseason.

Denver traded up for North Carolina State tight end Justin Joly, one of the top tight end prospects in the class and an absolute steal in the 5th round.

Denver Broncos TE Caleb Lohner on notice after Justin Joly pick

If you want to get really spicy, you could say that the Joly selection puts Evan Engram on notice a little bit. The veteran was not involved in the way everyone hoped or expected he would be when he signed a two-year contract with the team in free agency. But with Davis Webb calling the plays, the 2026 season is being viewed as somewhat of a clean slate for Engram. Joly is going to have to prove all throughout 2026 that he's worthy of taking Engram's job by 2027.

With Engram's spot likely set in stone, the Broncos also have veteran Adam Trautman back on a three-year contract. They also re-signed Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins this offseason.

Just like pretty much everywhere else on the roster, the Broncos are bringing the band back at tight end. And that was a bit underwhelming to almost everyone in the fan base, because the production we've seen in the passing game from most of these guys over the last three years has been lackluster.

The Broncos need a weapon to emerge in the passing game, whic his why the idea of someone like Lohner was so tantalizing in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sean Payton molded Jimmy Graham into a star with the Saints. If he could do it with one basketball player, could he do it again?

We'll find out just how much progress Lohner has made during training camp and the preseason, but the Justin Joly puts him on seriously thin ice. He's going to have to beat out Nate Adkins and Lucas Krull for depth chart and roster positioning.

It's possible that Lohner's best path is going to be the Broncos' practice squad once again, and maybe some shuffling up in year two. Engram, Trautman, and Joly are going to make the team, and because he's a rookie 5th-rounder, it's possible that Joly will start off as TE4 behind someone like Adkins.

The pressure is on Lohner in a big way to have a great offseason and show drastic improvements from a year ago.