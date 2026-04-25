Broncos Justin Joly pick continues to build out an 'all in' offense for Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos have continued to stack talent here in the NFL Draft, as three of the team's first four picks thus far have been on the offensive side of the ball. It's a clear investment where the 'draft and develop' mindset has to be at the forefront.

In today's NFL, it's much easier to build a defense through free agency while sprinkling in drafted players. However, you can't really do that on offense - drafting has to be the top priority. In this year's NFL Draft, the Broncos used their newly-acquired third-round pick in a trade down on Tyler Onyedim, a defensive tackle from Texas A&M.

However, the team has since used a trio of picks on offense, taking tackle Kage Casey from Boise State, running back Jonah Coleman from Washington, and now tight end Justin Joly from NC State. It's clear that this team continues to prioritize Bo Nix and going all-in on this win-now window they have in front of them.

Denver Broncos give Bo Nix two new weapons with Jonah Colemand and Justin Joly

The Broncos actually traded up 18 slots, giving the Cleveland Browns picks 170 and 182 for pick 152, where the team took Joly.

Trade: #Broncos send Nos. 170 and 182 to Cleveland for No. 152, per source. — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) April 25, 2026

Still just 21 years old, Joly does have a nice receiving profile and is a capable blocker. His age is also a big plus here, as he's firmly someone who the team can find some untapped potential with. In his NFL.com draft profile from Lance Zierlein, Joly's strengths paint a great picture for some future development as a great receiving option:



"Possesses good wingspan with huge hands.

Sturdy and strong with ability to catch through heavy contact.

Has the hips and feet to run routes on all three levels.

Route adjustments against coverage traffic come seamlessly.

Consistently scrambles to freedom when the pass play extends.

Good leaper with basketball body control to lean and adjust to the throw."

He is a bit undersized for the position, actually quite close in size to Evan Engram, but Joly's blocking upside and youth obviously make him a logical long-term option, and it finally feels like Denver is on the right track now.

And this also does make it painfully obvious with the Joly and Coleman picks that the Broncos want to make the most of what they have. Coleman could be another fresh set of legs at running back. He's a tough runner who is great in pass protection, and he hardly fumbles.

Adding at running back and tight end were two major areas of needs for the present and the future, and both Coleman and Joly figure to be factors in both. Denver didn't have many other avenues to improve on this side of the ball, but they were able to find legitimate prospects with these two picks here on Day 3.