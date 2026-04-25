Broncos' Kage Casey pick ends a brutal NFL Draft streak the team needed to end

It hasn't been 84 years, but it's been almost a decade. The Denver Broncos have not drafted an offensive tackle since they took Garett Bolles with their first-round pick back in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Until Kage Casey.

The Broncos have used the 111th overall pick in the 4th round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Boise State's left tackle, marking the end of one of the wildest NFL Draft streaks very few people even know about. It's rare to go a couple of years without drafting any of the positions on a roster. But to go nearly 10 years without drafting an offensive tackle? It's one of the most shocking streaks you'll probably see. And the Broncos have mercifully ended it.

Kage Casey gives Denver Broncos another talented developmental offensive lineman

One of the things we know the Denver Broncos value the most when it comes to the prospects they bring in? Experience.

And that's something Kage Casey brings to the table. He started 41 straight games to finish out his collegiate career, and hit the ground running as a Freshman All-American in 2023.

Given the fact that Casey has 33 14-inch arms, some have speculated that he could move inside to guard, but the Broncos will have options with him. He is projected by some in the NFL Draft world as a future guard because of the length, while others see him as a swing tackle at this level.

It's going to be fascinating to find out where the Broncos project him, but there are a couple of long-term situations looming for this team with left guard Ben Powers and right tackle Mike McGlinchey. Powers' contract is up after the 2026 season while McGlinchey has just two years left on his deal with the Broncos.

There is definitely a bit of a longer-term focus right now for the Broncos on the offensive line with Alex Palczewski getting a two-year deal this offseason and Frank Crum seemingly progressing well in his development. But the Broncos might actually view Casey as a future starter somewhere along their offensive line, and the guy they just drafted said he models his game after Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles:

#Broncos fourth-round OL Kage Casey said he first met Denver at Senior Bowl, then had formal at combine.



“I know, especially, Garett Bolles, he’s a guy who I try to model my own game after.” — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) April 25, 2026

We'll see where the team envisions him playing, but Casey himself said on his conference call with the media that he's open to whatever the Broncos have in mind. Guard, tackle, even center. The more you can do on the offensive line in the NFL, the better.