When the Broncos lost Pat Surtain for at least through their bye week, questions arose over how the defense would respond. The Broncos have been arguably the best unit in football this year, but so much of their work hinges on the shoulders of their All-Pro corner. In their 18-15 win over the Houston Texans, it felt as though the Broncos' defense didn't skip a beat.

Sean Payton made it clear that he had hope and confidence in Kris Abrams-Draine to replace Surtain, but no one was quite sure of what to expect. He had filled in for Riley Moss last year, but the Broncos had run with Moss and Surtain for all eight games before the injury against Dallas. Thankfully for Denver, Abrams-Draine turned in a strong performance against the Texans and gave plenty of reasons for confidence.

In his second year out of Missouri, Abrams-Draine has only seen defensive snaps as a fill-in for an injured starter. In what was his second career start, he was matched up with an offensive unit that has one of the better receivers in football over the last few years, with Nico Collins, and then a returning Christian Kirk added to the fold this week. The Broncos' corner was more than able to hold his own and figures to start again against the Raiders.

Kris-Abrams Draine turned in a strong performance in Week 9 against the Houston Texans

For the Broncos, it is unknown how long until their defense will be fully healthy. For as long as this is the case, expect Abrams-Draine to continue to see the starting snaps. He once again proved, this time in Houston, that he is more than capable of holding his own in one of football’s premier defenses.

Abrams-Draine was not only strong in coverage but turned in a fairly solid all-around game. He was one of the defensive leaders and tackles, which is impressive for a corner on an elite defense. He was the one to lay the blow to Texans quarterback CJ Stroud that knocked him out of the game, but also served as a major third-down stop.

Although he was initially flagged for the hit, the penalty was not assessed, and his hit on Stroud turned out to be arguably the biggest moment of the game. Seven tackles and a tackle for loss is an impressive day at the office for a second-time starter in the NFL, and do more than enough to earn him a second start. If he turns in another strong performance against Las Vegas, the Broncos might have more depth at corner than any other team in football.