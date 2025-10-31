Nico Collins is the one player who could wreck the Broncos in Week 9

The Denver Broncos have their toughest task to date in the 2025 NFL Season, as the Houston Texans have won three of four games and sport the best defense in the NFL. Not only is that the case, but Denver is likely without Patrick Surtain II and Marvin Mims Jr, two key players.

It's not going to be easy, and there is no chance that Denver blows out Houston unless something wild happens. The Texans have dealt with some injuries as well, but they seem to be getting at least one of their best players back into the lineup in Week 9.

And not only did he go off when the Broncos faced the Texans in 2023, but he's probably even better now and could wreck the team if they aren't ready.

Nico Collins is likely returning to the Houston Texans' lineup in Week 9

Yeah, the one player who could totally wreck things for the Denver Broncos is obviously Nico Collins, one of the more underrated players in the NFL. Collins is recovering from a concussion and is currently on track to play in Week 9.

Collins broke out in 2023 with 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns. The Broncos also faced the Texans back in 2023, and Collins only had one of the best games of his career. He tallied nine receptions for 191 yards and one touchdown. His career-high in yards is 195. Denver lost that game, as former QB Russell Wilson threw his third interception of that game to give the ball back to Houston.

Anyway, across six games in 2025, Collins has hauled in 26 receptions for 339 yards. What is interesting is that he's only caught 56.5% of his targets, which would his lowest number since 2022. His 41.3% success rate is also the lowest of his career.

Despite the slight dip in production, Collins has a passer rating of 92.6 when targeted this year, and over his career, it's 102.2. Simply put, the Denver Broncos' secondary is going to have their hands full with Nico Collins, and Patrick Surtain II being out for this game is going to make things even tougher.

Riley Moss is likely going to follow Collins for most of the game, as he becomes the 'CB1' for Denver in this matchup. It would not shock me if Denver had Brandon Jones or Talanoa Hufanga helping out on the backend, as Collins has big-play ability.

This is the one matchup, among many, to watch out for in Week 9.