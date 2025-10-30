Broncos' QB Bo Nix has gone scorched-earth during team's winning streak

You really can't dispute it at this point; Broncos' QB Bo Nix is absolutely a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL and is approaching slam-dunk franchise QB status. He's on pace to produce at a higher level than he did in his breakout rookie season, and the Broncos are also on pace to win more games.

Everything is pointing to Denver being able to build on their success from 2024, as they now take their five-game winning streak into Houston to face the stingy Texans. Houston has won three of their past four games and are better than the 3-4 record may indicate.

They also surely sense that they're on the cusp of getting back into the playoff picture, so the Broncos could be in for a massive dogfight in Week 9. Well, when you peel back the curtains, it's clear that Bo Nix has been playing lights-out and is a driving force for this team now.

Bo Nix is hitting his stride at the right time for the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have averaged 27.8 points per game over their past five games, so they're putting points on the board. Across the entire season, they've missed out on at least 20 points just once, so the offense has been a lot more consistent.

During the winning streak, though, Bo Nix has been playing some great football:



118/190 (62.1%)

1,268 yards

10 touchdowns

2 interceptions

94.8 passer rating

100 rushing yards

3 rushing touchdowns

You'll get a better idea of how good he's played over the past five games if we average this stretch across a 17-game season:



401/646

4,311 yards

34 touchdowns

7 interceptions

340 rushing yards

10 rushing touchdowns

Right now, we are witnessing the year two breakout that people were coveting all offseason, and while it may not feel like it, you can see the proof in the numbers. The Broncos have their toughest task to date on offense, as the Houston Texans' defense is the best in the NFL.

We might have to have some very serious conversations about Bo Nix if the offense plays well in Week 9 - it isn't out of the question to hear Nix's name floated in the MVP race if the offense plays well and the team wins and improves to 7-2.

He's currently averaging 44 touchdowns across a 17-game season during the Broncos' five-game winning streak, which would be MVP-caliber production. Following Week 9, the Broncos return home for a brief two-game homestand against the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.