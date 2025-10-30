These two Broncos have the most to lose in Week 9 against the Texans

The Broncos dominated the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, but it couldn't help but feel as though the Broncos' defense was missing a piece. Denver's defense has only recorded five sacks in its two games since its nine-sack performance against the Jets. Notably, Nik Bonitto hasn't recorded a sack since returning to the States.

Behind him in the secondary, the Broncos are now without all-world corner Pat Surtain II. They haven't placed him in IR yet, and seemingly will not, but will be without him through their bye week. He was replaced in action on Sunday by second-year corner Kris Abrams-Draine, who had the support of Sean Payton but did allow completions in garbage time against the Cowboys. He should be in line to start this week against the Texans.

Both Abrams-Draine and Bonitto are expected to have big weeks this week. For Bonitto, three straight sackless games could begin to raise questions over whether or not he truly is the elite pass rusher he was to start the year. If Abrams-Draine happens to struggle again, he could find himself benched in favor of first-year rookie Jahdae Barron. Both have a great deal on the line in Week 9.

Nik Bonitto and Kris Abrams-Draine have the most on the line against the Texans in Week 9

It might be a little shocking to see Bonitto on here, but the truth is that his last two games have been too quiet for an elite pass rusher. In total, he has recorded zero sacks, just one QB hit, and three total tackles.

For a player of Bonitto's caliber and the recent success that he has enjoyed, there needs to be more on-field production. If Bonitto is starting to gather more attention from tackles and offensive coaches around the league, Vance Joseph might need to adjust how he sends his elite rusher to the backfield.

With Pat Surtain now expected to be out until at least the bye week, Denver will need to hit the quarterback as often as possible. Surtain figures to be replaced by Abrams-Draine, who will get another extensive look from Broncos coaches, and likely his most important opportunity yet. Considering a first-round draft pick will be backing him up, the pressure is on the Mizzou product almost immediately.

If Abrams-Draine struggles, he could find himself benched and moving down the depth chart. Barron has played better of late and has served as a tight end eraser for the Broncos.

It might take a lot for the Broncos to remove him from that role, especially considering their past inabilities to cover tight ends, but an inability to cover the second receiver could create issues. If Abrams-Draine is unable to meet expectations, he could find himself on the roster edge in Denver.