Broncos' Quinn Meinerz placement in guard rankings gives off all-time vibes

The Denver Broncos took guard Quinn Meinerz in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and at the time, it was simply just a draft pick. However, it didn't take long for Meinerz to crack the starting lineup. By year two, he was a full-time starter, and he's now not missed a start for three seasons in a row.

Meinerz is every bit of a mauler. He's elite in the run game and more than holds his own as a pass blocker. Over the past two seasons, he's been named to the first-team All-Pro squad once, and he's also gotten a Pro Bowl nod, which game in 2025.

All of a sudden, Meinerz has really put himself on the map as one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, regardless of position, and in some latest guard rankings, Meinerz' placement really does make you think all-time.

Denver Broncos OG Quinn Meinerz named the 2nd-best guard in the NFL by PFF

Dalton Wasserman rolled out PFF's best guard rankings for the 2026 season, and the Broncos own Meinerz came in at No. 2 on the list, only trailing future Hall of Famer Joe Thuney:



"Now a two-time first-team All-Pro, Meinerz has become a dominant force on Denver's offensive line. He finished the 2025 season as the NFL's highest-graded guard, driven in large part by an elite 91.0 PFF run-blocking grade. Meinerz is also a respectable pass protector on the league's best pass-blocking unit, allowing just three sacks on 797 pass-blocking snaps last season. Only one of those sacks came after Week 7."

Meinerz came in just behind Joe Thuney, who was ranked first, but according to PFF's own data, Meinerz was the highest-graded guard, so it is a bit odd that he wasn't ranked first. Anyway, right behind Meinerz is Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts.

Thuney and Nelson have combined for 12 Pro Bowls, six All-Pros, and four Super Bowl titles. Meinerz is younger than both and simply has not been in the NFL as long, but both Thuney and Nelson are very likely to end up in the Hall of Fame when their careers are over.

And that truly makes you think if Meinerz can get himself on the same track - he's been an All-Pro two years in a row now, so why wouldn't he be able to do this year after year?

The Broncos 2021 draft class is still the best of the George Paton era, as they were also able to land Patrick Surtain II and Jonathon Cooper, two defensive starters. Javonte Williams was also a part of that class, but he's since departed to the Dallas Cowboys.

Overall, Meinerz is definitely in the early stages of having a Hall of Fame career, and PFF's latest guard rankings really make you think if that's possible.