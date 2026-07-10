10 Broncos veterans who could be staring at their final Denver training camp

The Denver Broncos have assembled one of the best rosters in the NFL, and it's currently a group more than good enough to win the Super Bowl this year. That is obviously the goal, and seeing how 2025 ended, the Broncos may not need any more motivation than they have now.

When the end of July nears, the team will be ramped up with training camp, and this then brings us to the part of the offseason where tough roster decisions will be made. Certain players on the roster bubble are going to be fighting for a spot.

On the flip side, though, there are a slew of veterans whose spots on the roster could not be more safe right now. But even beyond that, the Broncos could have a slew of players entering their final training camp with the team. We've listed 10 players who could fit this mold. We aren't saying that all 10 won't be back after 2026, but as you'll see, the arguments can be made for each one.

These Denver Broncos could soon enter their last training camp with the team

Ben Powers, LG

Not only did the Broncos re-sign Alex Palczewski, but they also drafted Kage Casey in Round 4 of the 2026 NFL Draft. When Ben Powers got hurt in 2025, Palczewski filled in quite nicely, so he could be a future starting option at left guard, and Casey's addition also adds another potential starter to the mix. Powers' contract only runs through the 2026 season, and it's just hard to see how he makes it to 2027 with the team when you look at the potential replacements.

Courtland Sutton, WR

Courtland Sutton is now entering his age-31 season with the Broncos. His cap hit balloons from $13.975 million this year to $28.475 million in 2027. He has no more guaranteed money left on his deal, and if the Broncos were to cut Sutton next offseason in a post-June 1st move, they would save $22.4 million on their cap figure.

The Broncos also have a second-year player in Pat Bryant who may be able to step into Sutton's "X" role on offense. Moreover, the new addition in the room, Jaylen Waddle, could end up needing a new contract next offseason.

We have talked about Sutton's future here before, and when you consider everything, it's not a stretch to think that this is his last year.

Marvin Mims Jr, WR

Marvin Mims Jr's argument is much simpler. He's a free agent at the end of the season, and the Broncos don't appear to be in a rush to extend him. His contributions as a receiver have been fine, but the team has not seen Mims take that next step on offense, despite being an All-Pro level player on special teams.

J.K. Dobbins, RB

J.K. Dobbins got a two-year deal from the Broncos this past offseason, but it's really just a one-year deal if the Broncos want it to be. Structured similarly to the Dre Greenlaw deal, the Broncos could get out of Dobbins' contract in 2027 if he again fails to stay on the field, and with rookie running back Jonah Coleman added to the mix, the team clearly put a potential long-term plan in place.

Evan Engram, TE

The Broncos added two rookie tight ends to the mix this offseason in Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley. Evan Engram is under contract for just one more season, and was only able to amass 461 yards and one touchdown in 2025. It's nearly impossible to see how Engram returns to the Broncos in 2027, as the Broncos also re-signed Adam Trautman on a three-year deal.

Jarrett Stidham, QB

It seems like there is at least a chance that a potential QB2 battle could happen in training camp between Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger. Stidham is also under contract for just one more season, having been with the team since 2023. The Broncos clearly value the chemistry in the quarterback room, but Stidham not being with the team in 2027 is a possibility.

Alex Singleton, LB

The Broncos somehow gave Alex Singleton a two-year deal this past offseason, but Singleton is simply unusable in coverage and just doesn't make many splash plays at this point in his career. With the Broncos having brought in two new linebackers in Red Murdock and Taurean York, Singleton could see a scenario where his role with the team approaches nonexistent when 2026 is over.

Brandon Jones, SAF

Brandon Jones is one of three notable defensive backs whose contract expires after 2026. Jones is the oldest of the three, and we'll touch on one of them later. He's also missed time in both seasons with the Broncos, and while he's been a very productive player, the Broncos did build this starting safety tandem in free agency, so I don't see why that can't be the case again.

There always seems to be safety talent on the free agent market, but Denver did draft one this year in Miles Scott.

DJ Jones, DT

DJ Jones is under contract through the 2027 NFL Season, so he could end up playing out his current deal. However, Jones has no guaranteed money on his deal after this year, and a post-June 1st cut of Jones in 2027 would save the Broncos $13 million in cap space while taking on a dead cap charge of just $1.6 million. Jones also turns 32 years old next January.

Riley Moss, CB

Riley Moss is another notable defensive back whose contract is up after 2026. The Broncos do have Jahdae Barron waiting in the wings to potentially take over his starting spot, or Ja'Quan McMillian's. However, the Broncos did give McMillian a huge raise this offseason, and Moss did seem to struggle with penalties in 2025.

His role in the future might be murkier than McMillian's for these reasons, so that's why we've included Moss.