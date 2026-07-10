Broncos underdog may have the best stock-up chance nobody is discussing

Even with one of the most loaded and balanced rosters in the entire NFL heading into the 2026 season, there are still opportunities for the underdogs with the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos are particularly loaded at the wide receiver position heading into training camp. Barring an unexpected trade (which has happened before), the Broncos' top five at the receiver position appears to be solidified. Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Marvin Mims Jr. all should be considered roster locks.

Behind those guys, the Broncos have veteran Lil'Jordan Humphrey and others with more experience like Michael Bandy and Hakeem Butler. It would seem like undrafted rookie free agent Dane Key doesn't have a real shot before the pads even come on, but this is where the fun of training camp really begins.

Key put together a strong series of practices throughout OTAs, and might give the Broncos something to think about if he can show out during camp.

Dane Key is a fun UDFA to watch at Denver Broncos training camp

#Broncos minicamp Day 1 takeaways:



-Jonah Coleman, Tyler Onyedim making real impressions

-New UFL signees: Fluid movement from 6-5 WR Hakeem Butler, PBU from Sean Fresch

-Jaylen Waddle grab over middle

-Matt Henningsen (!) tipped pick

-Dane Key has stood out from UDFA WRs, IMO — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) June 17, 2026

There is only so much reporting that can be done throughout minicamp and OTAs, even including discussing the nature of some of the big plays that were made. But for Dane Key to be a standout during mandatory minicamp is something worth filing away for the coming weeks.

This is a player who has been on the NFL radar for quite some time. At one point, Key was a top target at Kentucky for Will Levis, catching 37 passes for 519 yards and 6 touchdowns in his first year at the college level back in 2022. Although his numbers never really got to the point of being outrageous, Key was a very consistent downfield threat and has a lot of skills that will endear him to aa coaching staff like the Broncos.

At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Key is great with the more subtle details of playing the wide receiver position that give him a fighting chance to crack an NFL roster early on in his career. Those more subtle details include things like late hands, intentionality in his route running, making difficult catches in traffic consistently, and finishing plays.

He's also now joining a Denver Broncos roster with his brother, All-Pro special teams ace Devon Key.

Even if he doesn't crack the 53-man roster initially, you'd have to think that the opportunity to play with his brother and practice against him every day is appealing and good for the Broncos' chances of keeping him on the practice squad.

But the goal is going to be to play well enough to force the team to have to make a really difficult decision. It's almost a foregone conclusion that Sean Payton will keep just five receivers, as he has done in the past, but you never know when the team is going to open up a 6th spot on the 53-man roster.

Even if it's to protect a player from hitting waivers, it wouldn't be impossible to see a player like Key ultimately land on the roster in some capacity. After stringing together some nice practices during OTAs and minicamp, it could be that one of the true diamonds in the rough on the roster seeks his stock skyrocketing when the pads come on.