Overlooked Broncos weapon has a chance to become training camp's biggest story

There is absolutely nothing like a training camp breakout story, and the Denver Broncos have plenty of options on both sides of the ball.

One of the most overlooked weapons on the team has the chance to take a huge leap in 2026 and make himself the biggest story of training camp. That weapon is second-year wide receiver Pat Bryant, who was getting more and more involved in the second half of the season until injuries derailed his progress.

With Bryant's significant involvement in the second half of his rookie year, his progression in 2026 is flying so far under the radar, it's not even on the radar at all. At least, not by comparison to the addition of Jaylen Waddle. But training camp is an opportunity for Bryant to remind Broncos fans that his development will also be massive for the offense's overall progression in 2026.

Pat Bryant has a chance to become a major story at Broncos training camp in 2026

At mandatory minicamp, Broncos head coach Sean Payton had some really great things to say about Bryant's progression entering his second season that also flew under the radar:

“He’s a quick study. He gets it real fast. I think one of his great skill sets is his run after the catch because his feet stay on the ground when he catches it. He has strong hands in traffic. He’s having a good stretch here. He’s healthy. Certainly in Year 2, he knows exactly what to do. There’s a confidence about him, a maturity. You wouldn’t feel like he was a second-year player if you didn’t know it.”



- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)

It hasn't been discussed all that much, but there is some potential drama brewing with the Broncos' depth chart at the wide receiver position.

From Week 9 through the end of the 2025 season (starting with the Houston game), Bryant played an average of 38 snaps per game. Over the same timeframe, Troy Franklin averaged 35.6 snaps per game.

That includes a game in which Bryant was carted off the field with a concussion against Jacksonville.

In the Divisional Round win against Buffalo, both Bryant and Franklin left the field early with injuries. Bryant played three snaps and was targeted on all three of them before leaving the game. Franklin played 13 total snaps in that game and didn't have any targets.

The addition of Jaylen Waddle means the Broncos have an obvious pecking order at the top of the depth chart. They ranked in the top 10 of the NFL last season in 11 personnel usage, meaning they were one of the teams that had three receivers on the field the most.

It's possible that there could be a battle at training camp between Franklin and Bryant for that third receiver spot, and based on the way things ended last season, Bryant might even be the favorite for the job. As a blocker, Bryant is the better player. Having a year in the system, he's no longer at a disadvantage that he was as a rookie.

A player like Bryant, whose athletic limitations (poor 40-yard dash speed) are completely masked by his football IQ and ability to play fast, has a real shot to be the story of training camp. The way he runs routes, catches the ball in traffic, and plays with a veteran presence could all lead to him being one of the team's top breakout players in 2026.