Ranking AFC West offensive tackle duos as training camps continue

The Denver Broncos field some of the best trench play in the NFL. Both the offensive and defensive lines are among the best in the league heading into 2026, and it's been that way for multiple seasons now. Head coach Sean Payton put a huge emphasis on the trenches when he first arrived, making multiple signings in Ben Powers, Mike McGlinchey, and Zach Allen.

And without strong trench play in the NFL, no team is going to sustain any sort of success. With training camps ramping up, now is a good time to look into the trenches a bit more.

We've ranked the offensive tackle duos in the AFC West. Where will the Broncos fall?

Denver Broncos land solidly in AFC West offensive tackle rankings

4. Josh Simmons and Jaylon Moore/Esa Pole, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs tackle situation is fascinating. Josh Simmons starting just eight games as a rookie, and the two apparent potential starting right tackles, Jaylon Moore and Esa Pole, combined to start 10 games last year. Sure, the Chiefs interior offensive line is quite solid, but I am not sure how this tackle situation isn't a massive concern right now.

Sure, Simmons could steady out at the left tackle position, as he does profile as a franchise player over there, but there is a ton of unknown right now with the Chiefs tackle situation.

3. Kolton Miller and DJ Glaze, Las Vegas Raiders

Kolton Miller has been a fine left tackle in this league for quite some time, but DJ Glaze is shaky, at best. According to PFF's data, Glaze graded out as the 65th-ranked tackle this past season out of 89 qualified players. He has started all but three games through two years, but the play simply needs to improve.

Miller started just four games in the 2025 season, but he's still just 30 years old and is a reliable player on the blindside for the Las Vegas Raiders. Overall, if Glaze can take that next step in 2026, the Raiders would have quite the duo here.

2. Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, Los Angeles Chargers

Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt could easily be the top-ranked duo, but Slater comes with notable injury concerns, and Alt missed a good bit of time last year, too. On paper, a front office could prefer the duo of Slater and Alt in the AFC West, but the availability just has not been there.

Both players are Pro Bowl-level talents, but Slater missed all of the 2025 season and only played in three games in 2022. He's played just one full season across his five-year career thus far.

1. Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey, Denver Broncos

Garett Bolles was a first-team All-Pro this past season, and McGlinchey has been the epitome of reliable his entire career. The Broncos not only have the best offensive line in the NFL, but their tackle duo is quite impressive. Sure, both Bolles and McGlinchey are on the wrong side of 30, but the offensive line is an area where players can absolutely sustain success into their 30s.

Having two reliable tackles, let alone two good, even great tackles, is a major advantage in this league.