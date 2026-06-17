Broncos projected starting offense screams Super Bowl as minicamp continues

The Denver Broncos might not have a clear roster need at the moment, which is an awesome thing. As we have talked about for much of the offseason, this team is, on paper, a Super Bowl-caliber roster.

There really isn't anything getting in the way of this team winning it all, outside of injuries, of course, which is how the 2025 NFL Season ended. All in all, this operation is as good as you'll typically see in today's NFL, so anything less than a Super Bowl should be viewed as a disappointment.

As minicamp continues, let's check out the Broncos projected starting lineup on offense.

Denver Broncos projected starting offense for 2026 as minicamp continues

Quarterback: Bo Nix

Bo Nix is getting closer and closer to fully returning for the Broncos and seems to be right on pace to be ready for Week 1. In fact, it's been widely thought that Nix is going to be a full-go for training camp, which is awesome.

Nix is the unquestioned leader of this team, a captain, and someone who is very likely going to be the team's starting quarterback for years to come.

Running Back: J.K. Dobbins

Re-upping on a two-year deal this offseason, J.K. Dobbins is back in the mix for the Broncos, and while he's not a bell-cow option, he's clearly plenty good enough to be that type of player if the injuries would simply stop.

Dobbins has battled injuries his entire career, and it's really a shame, as he's a top-7 running back when healthy. With Jonah Coleman now in the mix, the Broncos might be able to actually give Dobbins a very manageable workload to ensure health late in the season.

Wide Receiver: Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin

The big change this offseason was the addition of Jaylen Waddle at wide receiver, and with these three likely the de-facto starters, the room looks quite threatening. Waddle is a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver, but he's obviously not in the tier with the true best in the league.

This is where Courtland Sutton's presence is so important, as he's a traditional "X" receiver and still someone who can be a high-end No. 2. Troy Franklin's year two jump was noticeable, and his likely role as a No. 3 receiver could unlock a deeper element to this offense.

Offensive Line: Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey

For the third year in a row, the Broncos are going to trot out the same starting five up front, which is flat-out insane chemistry. For the fourth year in a row, the offensive line is going to feature all but Luke Wattenberg in the starting lineup.

There is likely going to be some transition next offseason, as left guard Ben Powers is a free agent, and the Broncos cannot keep paying big-time money to all five starters. It was clear the second Sean Payton arrived that the trenches were going to be a major part of this operation, as some of his first signings were Powers, Mike McGlinchey, and Zach Allen.

Tight End: Adam Trautman or Evan Engram

Adam Trautman was the 'starter' at tight end for the Broncos in 2025, but Evan Engram is the more skilled player, and with Davis Webb calling the plays, there could be a bigger emphasis put on Engram. Webb and Engram actually came into the NFL at the same time in the 2017 NFL Draft to the New York Giants, so they surely have a relationship.

Given that Engram is also a quality receiver at the position (we hope, at least), Webb might also want to get his 'buddy' more touches, as his first year with Denver was rather underwhelming. Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley were two rookie draft picks that could also factor into the room this year, but Trautman and Engram are going to be the team's primary pieces here unless something major changes.