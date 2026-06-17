Bo Nix's history proves Broncos QB is on pace for greatness following ankle injury

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is unfortunately not a stranger to ankle injuries. Now that he's had a broken ankle in the NFL, he's actually suffered a notable ankle injury in high school, college, and now in the pros.

It's a sad trend, but it's happened, and there is no way to change the past. Nix is primed to return to the lineup for the Broncos in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season - there isn't an indication that he will not be ready, which is great.

During a media session following a minicamp practice on Tuesday, Nix talked about this injury history, and it actually reveals something quite interesting about his past, and it could mean he's primed for a breakout campaign in 2026.

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix actually has a history of playing well after ankle injuries

Nix injured his ankle in high school, but won the state championship that year. He then suffered a season-ending injury at Auburn back during the 2021 season. The next year, he transferred to Oregon and hit his stride, going 10-3 as a starter.

And now, in the NFL, Nix hurt his ankle in the Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Bo Nix states he’s played some of his best football coming off injuries. pic.twitter.com/xA6fhqG5Ho — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) June 16, 2026

But in his two previous ankle injuries, Nix has come back to play some excellent football, and this is an oddly specific scenario that he finds himself in. This is his third major ankle injury, and it just so happens to be progression from high school, to college, and now into the NFL.

The past might not mean anything, but it might be worth talking about Nix's success immediately following a return to play. It does all kind of line up with the Broncos maybe breaking out on offense in 2026, especially with Jaylen Waddle in the picture.

There could also be some added motivation in general, as it's clear that Nix is the ultimate competitor, so a 'prove them wrong' mindset, or something like that, could be what Nix embraces during this process.

Much of what we have talked about all offseason is this ankle injury, but Nix is trending in the right direction here. At this point, it's nothing more than a waiting game until the start of the 2026 season.

The Broncos also have it all - this team really isn't missing anything from being an elite offense and again winning 14 games in the regular season. At this point, the only thing potentially stopping Denver is themselves.

It's an elite roster, front office, and coaching staff. Few teams in the NFL are able to achieve this level of stability, and fortunately, Nix might be a man on a mission in what could be a legendary season for the team in 2026.