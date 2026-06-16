Bo Nix is staring at the Broncos season that could alter the entire franchise

The Denver Broncos have not been shy about paying players. Whether it's a major free agent signing or a contract extension for a homegrown stud, the Broncos have forked out a ton of contracts since General Manager George Paton took over in 2021.

Paton's successes in the NFL Draft over the years have led to a ton of players getting deals, and the Broncos have even given some longer tenured players like Garett Bolles and Courtland Sutton a second non-rookie contract.

The only downside here is that, like 31 other teams, you simply cannot pay everyone. The Broncos will have a rather deep free agency class in 2027 at the moment, so this team could be in a position where a tough goodbye or two will be made. Speaking of contracts, the Broncos could also soon see their most important player become a very rich man within the next calendar year.

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix has more than just on-field success at stake in 2026

We're not too far off from quarterback Bo Nix being eligible for a contract extension. The 2027 NFL Offseason is still far-ish away, but it's not necessarily an eternity. With Nix now entering his third year in the NFL, he's finding himself in quite the season.

As a rookie in 2024, Nix shocked the NFL world and helped lead the Broncos to a 10-7 record, making the playoffs as the seventh seed. The Broncos then followed that up with a 14-win season and a No. 1 playoff seed.

Through two years, the Broncos have gone 24-10 in the regular season, and Nix himself is 1-1 in the playoffs, but there is a major 'what if' from this past season had Nix not broken his ankle. He's truly checked all the boxes that any team would hope get checked from a young quarterback.

The one thing that you could argue Nix has not fully seen is a massive breakout as a passer. With that being said, the Broncos have struggled with drops the past two seasons and simply have not had a consistent No. 1 weapon. Obviously, the idea of the Jaylen Waddle trade is that Denver does finally have that player.

Not only could the entire offense improve, but Nix could see a statistical improvement as well. And even if the Broncos don't win the Super Bowl in 2026, it'd be hard to see how he does not get a long-term deal.

Offensive coordinator Davis Webb is also now calling the plays, so it's widely assumed that a smoother operation on offense is coming. This could end up looking like shorter play calls, getting to the line of scrimmage quicker, and an overall decrease in personnel switching during the game.

According to spotrac, Nix's market value currently sits at $53.4 million per season. The total contract from the website is a four-year deal worth over $213 million. While that may seem like a lot, it's really the going rate for franchise quarterbacks.

This type of generational money has to be a major motivator for any quarterback, and this potential extension would also represent just how far the Broncos have come since bringing head coach Sean Payton aboard back in 2023.

It could even be a symbolic move in this regard - and if the Broncos do see success in 2026, the front office would probably love to come to the table for a Nix extension. He also might not be the only player who would also get a fresh deal, too.

Waddle's deal could soon become a bit outdated after 2026, and if he plays as well as many expect, the Broncos might get a deal done with him. A majority of the potential offensive success in 2026 starts and ends with Nix.

It's going to come down to him, as 2026 could end up being a franchise-altering season for the Broncos.