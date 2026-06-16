JK Dobbins made a bold promise every Broncos fan will hope he can keep

If the Denver Broncos are going to make a Super Bowl run in the 2026 season, they're going to need running back JK Dobbins to make it happen.

Dobbins was one of the best running backs in the NFL through the first 10 weeks of the 2025 season, but suffered a season-ending injury against the Raiders. Although Dobbins has always had to battle major injuries, he has taken exception, on multiple occasions, to the idea that he's "injury prone".

He's bound and determined to stay healthy for the 2026 season, where the Broncos were able to bring him back as a key leader on the team and a crucial piece of their offensive puzzle. And they had to compete with the Jacksonville Jaguars to get him back.

Dobbins, in a recent article written up by Luca Evans of The Denver Post, made a really bold declaration about staying healthy this upcoming season, saying, "There won't be any injuries."

JK Dobbins is manifesting a fully healthy 2026 season for the Denver Broncos

Here is the full quote from Dobbins, shared by Evans on his Twitter/X page:

"What I'm going to show is that last year wasn't a fluke. Instead of being No. (5) in the NFL, I’ll be No. 1 this year. And there won’t be any injuries.”



- JK Dobbins (via Luca Evans, The Denver Post)

Of course, the idea of Dobbins staying healthy for a rull season feels far-fetched to most, simply because it's never happened at the NFL level. Shockingly, his play has never really deteriorated due to the injuries. We'll see about how he looks after this latest injury, but you would think that after so many issues, Dobbins might be slowed down, but that hasn't been the case.

He was in the top 5 of nearly every major rushing category last season before going down with the injury, and was one of the best backs in the NFL in terms of explosive plays.

When Dobbins went down, he was averaging 5.0 yards per carry and 77.2 yards per game, both the best marks of his NFL career. Even without Bo Nix, a lot of folks in Broncos Country wonder if a healthy JK Dobbins could have been the difference in the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.

And maybe he could have been. He was that good last season when healthy.

And now, he's got a clear chip on his shoulder. As frustrated as fans may be about his injuries, Dobbins himself is determined to prove these injuries are not going to be the thing that defines his whole NFL career.

There's a big difference between saying you hope you can stay healthy and making a declaration that there won't be any injuries. After all he's been through in the injury department, Dobbins might be due a fully healthy season to really prove what he's capable of.