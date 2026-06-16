Bo Nix is clearly not concerned about his ankle after latest comments at minicamp

It honestly feels like we, collectively as a fanbase, have talked about the Denver Broncos tragic 2025 season ending enough, but since the regular season is still not yet here, it's something that many have continued to reflect on.

Bo Nix fractured his ankle near the end of the team's Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills, and he's since had surgeries to repair it and has surely had a ton of high-end medical care and recovery along the way.

Nix is on the right track with his ankle and appears to be just about wrapped up with the actual recovery process. During the Broncos first minicamp practice on Tuesday, Nix was asked about his ankle injury, and he actually offered up a joke, clearly indicating he is not concerned.

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix is now happily joking about his ankle injury

Nix was joking a bit when asked about his ankle, saying that it's as good as new, and also saying that his 'concern' is that he'll be more mobile:

Bo Nix, with a smirk, said his ankle hasn’t been this good for a while so his “concern” is he’ll be even more mobile pic.twitter.com/jswqgQB20w — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) June 16, 2026

Nix isn't worried, and had even said later on that he could be 'full go' right now if the coaches wanted him to be. You don't want to speculate too much since this is a medical issue and we are not doctors, but based on how he was talking on Tuesday, it seems like he'd feel comfortable suiting up for a game.

That isn't really important, but moreso I mention it to provide some perspective on the situation. Nix is trending in the right direction with this injury, and with the regular season still about three months away, there is still a ton of time for Nix to continue to take it easy, if needed from time to time.

This was obviously a pretty major injury, and it's one that no one wants to see happen again. It is best to err on the side of caution with these things, especially since Nix got hurt right before the offseason began.

Time is what he and the Broncos have to ensure his ankle is 100 percent for the 2026 season, but there does not appear to be any further concern. With that being the case, the Broncos offense should be fully unlocked in 2026. With Jaylen Waddle added to the mix, Nix could see a massive spike his his passing totals.

This would then elevate the entire offense, allow the team to sustain more drives and score more points, and it would also allow the defense to be put in more advantageous positions.