Broncos biggest remaining offseason task should have already been done

The Denver Broncos may soon embark on what could turn into the most important season in the history of the franchise. A fourth Super Bowl title is not out of the question, and a years-long Super Bowl window is also in the realm of possibility.

The Broncos have it all right now from the top down. The ownership is top-tier, the front office is savvy and efficient, the coaching staff elevates its players, and the roster is a top-3 unit in the NFL, at worst.

Denver could still benefit from a free agency signing or two. There is still plenty of time for the team to add another player, and there are also some notable players still out on the market. Furthermore, the team was actually just urged to make a signing that should have already happened.

Denver Broncos have a Von Miller signing on B/R's to-do list

Brent Sobleski outlined a to-do list for every NFL team with the remaining time in the 2026 offseason, and a Von Miller reunion was at the top of Denver's list:



"The idea of Miller returning to the Denver Broncos isn't just a feel-good story to end a Hall of Fame career.



The 37-year-old pass-rusher can still help the team, particularly with questions surrounding Jonathon Cooper's availability following a recent arrest, as reported by ESPN, and the impact it could have on Denver's edge depth.



In fact, Miller led the Washington Commanders last season with nine sacks. He can add a veteran presence to an already outstanding defense and possibly help push the Broncos toward another Super Bowl."

The Jonathon Cooper situation is something we won't necessarily touch on here. The legal issues he's facing are out there to view, and even unrelated to that situation, a Miller reunion would make a ton of sense for the franchise.

In 2025 for the Washington Commanders, Miller racked up nine sacks, six tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits in a part-time role, playing in just 37 percent of the defensive snaps. Given that the Broncos have led the NFL in sacks in each of the past two seasons, there's reason to believe that the front seven desires to do so in 2026.

Miller is a rotational player at this point, and that's really what the Broncos need. If you look behind the starters in Nik Bonitto and Cooper, the Broncos have Dondrea Tillman and Jonah Elliss. Those two have emerged as very competent rotational pieces.

However, both play a significant amount of snaps on special teams, so, in theory, that could wear them down a bit seeing as their also primary EDGE backups. This is where someone like Miller would fit right in.

The Broncos could simply use Miller as a pass rush specialist, which was the case with the Commanders. Miller is obviously on the wrong side of 30 and is slowing down, but he clearly still has value. Players don't just happen to have nine sacks and 15 quarterback hits in a season.

Using Miller as a third and fourth-down pass-rush weapon would take a bit of pressure off Elliss and Tillman, and it would also simply give the Broncos another player at a key position. It's 100 percent true that a team can never have too many good pass rushers.

You could also argue that, after the franchise quarterback himself and protecting that quarterback (offensive line), getting to the quarterback is the most important thing that a winning NFL team must do. It really all does center around the quarterback.

Que Robinson also played some special teams snaps and could further factor into the mix, but, once again, the Broncos clearly have an open spot on the roster for a 'pass rush only' type of player, and Miller should be that guy for the team.