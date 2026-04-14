Broncos projected starting offense proves what position needs desperate help

The Denver Broncos sport one of the league's best rosters, primarily thanks to General Manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton. It's hard to find spots on the roster, especially with starting players, where more help could be brought in.

This roster is so solid from top to bottom, that the Broncos don't really need to make any sort of notable move between now and the start of the regular season. Denver, though, could take this fact and flip it in the opposite direction - finding another notable upgrade could be more icing on the cake and could really thrust this roster into a new stratosphere.

Let's dive into the Broncos projected starting offense to see where this team could make an addition between now and September.

Denver Broncos projected starting offense further proves where the team still needs help

Quarterback - Bo Nix

Bo Nix has enjoyed two of the most successful seasons any quarterback has had in the history of the NFL in their first two years. Now sporting a 24-10 regular season record, Nix is a lot closer to being a top-10 quarterback than you think, and he might already be there. And next offseason, Nix will be eligible for a massive contract extension that could end up paying him nearly $60 million a year depending on how the year goes and how the quarterback market shakes out.

Running Back - J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins is back with the Broncos on a two-year deal worth up to $20 million. However, the deal can be for one year and $8 million - that is the only guarantee on his contract. This is obviously due to Dobbins' unfortunate injury history. He played in just 10 games for Denver in 2025, but he's a top-7 running back when healthy, as last year proved during the first 10 weeks.

The Broncos clearly need another addition at running back, and with the team perhaps having some level of interest in Washington's Jonah Coleman, that third option could be him, a 5-8, 220-pound bowling ball of a prospect.

Whether it's Coleman, another rookie running back, or perhaps another notable move here, Denver is expected to add to this position.

Tight End - Adam Trautman/Evan Engram

This is another room that is bound to see another addition. The Broncos re-signed Adam Trautman in a puzzling move, still have Evan Engram under contract through 2026, and also brought back Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins. Had the Broncos drafted one of the better tight end prospects in a deeper class in last year's NFL Draft, we might be having a different conversation about the room.

But the Broncos somehow managed to not do that, so they are pinning their backs against the wall here, and at running back. The front office has no choice but to find young players at both of these positions, as the long-term viability of each group is virtually non-existent. This is a huge downside to having a 'best player available' mindset during the NFL Draft, as other positions, after a while, are bound to be neglected.

Wide Receiver - Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin

Adding Jaylen Waddle to the wide receiver room does arguably give Denver the best unit in the entire league. The Broncos now have a no. 1 target in Waddle and suddenly sport a ton of high-end depth at the position. Both Waddle and Courtland Sutton are 1,000-yard players, and even Troy Franklin nearly tripled his production from 2024 to 2025.

This room is loaded and may not even see another addition at any point this offseason.

Offensive Line - Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey

The Broncos current starting offensive line are set to take the field for the third year in a row, and all but Luke Wattenberg are slated to start for the fourth year in a row together. This unprecedented level of continuity along the offensive line is going to be a driving force in any sort of success this year.

Not only is the unit stable in this regard, but it's extremely talented. Denver has a top-3 tackle duo in the NFL, the best guard in the league in Quinn Meinerz, and an above-average center in Wattenberg.