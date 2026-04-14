Latest report could open door for Broncos to strike another blockbuster trade

The Denver Broncos already made one blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins this offseason, so why not make another?

Former Denver Broncos star cornerback Aqib Talib recently put it out there that another big move is brewing for the team, although he thinks it will happen at or around the 2026 NFL Draft. While everyone has been wondering what that move could be, some of the prevailing opinions include a trade for a running back or tight end.

Meanwhile, down in South Beach, the Dolphins are having trouble getting any sort of contract agreement with running back De'Von Achane. Achane is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the team, and while new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan has maintained that Achane is one of their building blocks, the NFL Draft is an interesting potential unofficial deadline to watch with that situation. Could the stalemate in those contract negotiations potentially push the Dolphins to trade him?

Denver Broncos should at least ask regarding possible De'Von Achane trade

The latest report out of Miami is that the Dolphins and Achane are not "close" on a new contract.

It wasn't that long ago that Bleacher Report theorized the Broncos could be a logical landing spot for Achane in a trade if the Dolphins were willing to move on.

There is still no real indication that the Dolphins are willing to move on from Achane, but that was also the case with Jaylen Waddle before the Broncos made that deal happen.

Would the Dolphins take RJ Harvey and the Broncos' 2nd-round pick for Achane? Would the Broncos even want to do something like that? Could this possibly be something that would happen after the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Broncos trade 2027 capital to get him?

At this stage, everything is very much hypothetical, but hypothetically, Achane would be an ideal running back to pair up with JK Dobbins. He's obviously been one of the most productive backs in the NFL over the last handful of years, both on the ground and as a receiving threat. The Broncos experienced how dynamic he can be firsthand in a game that has now become a fascinating before and after point for the franchise's recent resurgence.

The Dolphins currently have a boatload of picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, thanks in part to the Denver Broncos. They have 11 picks in total, seven of them coming in the top 100 overall. They have set themselves up exceptionally well in this draft, but it stands to reason that they would want to start piling up draft capital for 2027 as well. That franchise is entering a multi-year rebuilding project.

Even without a 1st-round pick or 3rd-round pick, the Broncos do still have valuable assets to offer in potential trade discussions with teams, even if we're not talking about the idea of acquiring De'Von Achane from the Dolphins.

Jahdae Barron's situation is interesting. The Broncos have an abundance of receivers right now. The team's second-round pick is still valuable. They have future picks.

It's not like the Broncos are sitting there with nothing to offer teams in talks like this, and with Talib calling his shot on Waddle, it's fair to wonder just how far the team will go on another big-time trade.