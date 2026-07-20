Broncos projected starting defense ahead of camp has one major question

The Denver Broncos still have one of the best rosters in the NFL ahead of training camp. The rookies will report to camp on July 22nd, and the veterans will report on July 28th, so we're nearing the start of the final major milestone of the offseason.

Denver got to work early this offseason as well, as they re-signed many of their own players and clearly had the idea to run it back with many of the same faces. A major trade for Jaylen Waddle and calculated 2026 NFL Draft strategy seemed to put the finishing touches on this group ahead of 2026.

Let's look at how the projected starting defense might look, and it isn't far to find at least one burning question.

Denver Broncos projected starting defense ahead of training camp has one major question

Interior Defensive Line: Zach Allen, DJ, Jones, Eyioma Uwazurike

Zach Allen and DJ Jones are slated to start next to each other for the fourth year in a row, as Allen signed with the team back in 2023, and Jones has been here since 2022, but that other starting defensive end spot could still be up for grabs. Seeing as Eyioma Uwazurike was the primary backup for John Franklin-Myers last season, his chances of being the starter could be the highest in the room.

Malcolm Roach is a defensive tackle, so he'd not factor into this and will likely keep his role as a high-end rotational player and spot starter. Uwazurike did have 3.5 sacks and 5 quarterback hits last year in a backup role, and even with Franklin-Myers in the picture, the Broncos were active in subbing players in and out.

Even if Uwazurike did end up earning the starting job, he'd likely not play a huge share of the snaps like Allen does.

Outside Linebackers: Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper

Jonathon Cooper has been dealing with some off-field issues this offseason, but as of now, he and Nik Bonitto are again slated to start for the Broncos off the EDGE. It's one of the best duos in the NFL at the position. Over the last two seasons, here is what each player has been able to do:



Bonitto



27.5 sacks

30 tackles for loss

52 QB hits



Cooper



18.5 sacks

19 tackles for loss

36 QB hits

Cooper also has not missed a start the last three seasons, so he's been quite reliable in staying on the field.

Inside Linebackers: Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad

The Broncos gave both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad multi-year deals this past offseason, and some would argue that this position is still a major question mark. If nothing else, the familiarity should raise the floor of this room, and the two new rookie additions in Red Murdock and Taurean York could factor into things, but as of now, Singleton and Strnad are likely the starters.

Singleton just isn't a starting-caliber player at this point in his career. His athleticism is severely diminished, and he doesn't offer much as a pass-rusher, either. Strnad is honestly the opposite - he can get into the backfield frequently and does possess enough athleticism to survive in coverage as well.

Cornerbacks: Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss

Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss could enter their third year as the Broncos starting cornerbacks. Moss is in a contract year, but he isn't the only cornerback whose deal expires after the 2026 season. It's not clear right now how the Broncos plan on attacking the free agency class, but this could also be something the team doesn't want to think about right now.

Surtain and Moss are clearly one of the best, if not the best cornerback duos in the league. Moss himself led the NFL with 19 passes defended in 2025, as he was targeted 118 times, according to Pro Football Reference

Safeties: Talanoa Hufanga, Brandon Jones

Brandon Jones is entering the final year of a three-year deal with the Broncos, and Talanoa Hufanga is entering his second year on his three-year deal. Hufanga and Jones complement each other nicely, and we saw that in 2025. Hufanga was a second-team All-Pro, and Jones continues to be a productive player, even if he's underrated across the league.

Jones joins Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian as the two other defensive backs of note slated to be free agents in 2027. Jones doesn't play as valuable a position and is the oldest of that trio, so his chances of returning after this year could be slim.

For the time being, though, the Broncos secondary is still projected to be among the best in football.