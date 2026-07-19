Broncos could be fending off Riley Moss trade calls as we speak

The Denver Broncos have more cornerbacks than they can realistically keep in the future, and the entire NFL knows it.

Entering the 2026 season, the Broncos have some of the most enviable depth you can have as a roster overall, but the depth they have at the cornerback position is going to be attracting the attention of any and every team in the league with a need at the position.

There is one player coming into focus with training camp getting closer whose situation on the trade market is absolutely worth monitoring: Riley Moss. Moss is entering his fourth year with the team, and thus, he is entering a contract year. With Pat Surtain II on one side (and under long-term contract) as well as Ja'Quan McMillian in the slot, the status of 2025 1st-round pick Jahdae Barron has also come into question.

If teams don't believe the Broncos are going to give Moss an extension, it's possible they could be fending off trade calls from teams as we speak.

Broncos could be getting a lot of trade calls on Riley Moss as training camp goes along

In the days leading up to training camp, nobody knows whether or not Riley Moss's job in Denver is really up for grabs.

Moss ranked atop the NFL last season with 19 passes broken up, but he was also targeted more times than any other cornerback in the league (118) and had more penalty yardage (203) than any other player in the NFL.

In short, Moss was picked on. Not only by opposing quarterbacks, but by the officials as well. Even though not all of Moss's pass interference penalties (10 of them) were obvious infractions or good calls, the fact of the matter is, he earned a reputation for being too grabby during games, and teams exploited that.

And it cost the Broncos on multiple occasions.

But even considering his penalties, Moss is a good player. He allowed a passer rating in his coverage last season of just 88.2, which ranked inside the top 100 of all defensive players in the NFL. He allowed a completion rate of just 57.6 percent. Anybody playing opposite Pat Surtain II is going to get a lot of targets coming his way, and Moss has done a pretty good job, all things considered.

But the Broncos' roster situation -- now and into the future -- might make them at least somewhat open to the idea of moving him.

Ja'Quan McMillian is due for a contract extension in the slot, and the cost to re-sign a slot corner is much cheaper than the cost to re-sign a top-tier outside cornerback. And based on two seasons of work, I'm not sure the Broncos would be sold on the idea of paying big money to Moss.

With Jahdae Barron waiting in the wings, it feels extremely abnormal that a healthy, non-quarterback 1st-round pick would be sitting on the sideline or playing a rotational role for two full seasons to start his NFL career. Yet that's the reality facing Barron as he enters his 2nd NFL season. The Broncos view him as an outside player, and he's got to play at some point.

A team like the Detroit Lions, for instance, which already had question marks in the defensive backfield even before the Terrion Arnold off-field issues, would benefit tremendously from adding Moss to their lineup.

The Broncos do not have to rush to get Moss off the team. You never know what could take place during training camp or preseason games, and you can't trade from a surplus until all your ducks are in a row. Any deal would not likely happen until the final week of the preseason or after, but it would be shocking if teams weren't already blowing up the phone of Broncos GM George Paton.

If the Broncos don't have Moss in their long-term contract plans, the time to move on from him would be before the start of the season when teams are desperate, and Moss's value is at its peak.