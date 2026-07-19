3 young players that the Broncos should develop, 3 to give up on

With how stacked the Denver Broncos roster is ahead of 2026, some major decisions will have to be made. This could end up looking like a notable cut or trade to clear up a potential logjam at a certain position.

And with training camp right around the corner, the Broncos are nearly ready to embark on this period of the offseason.

With that in mind, let's dive into three players the team should develop, and three players they should give up on.

3 players to develop and 3 players to give up on for the Denver Broncos

Develop: Jahdae Barron, WR

Jahdae Barron did not make a huge impact as a rookie, as Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian both played the best football of their careers. With those two also set to be free agents in 2027, it really would not be all that smart for the Broncos to trade Barron unless they got a major haul.

The best bet is to stay patient and angle toward a scenario where Barron (hopefully) steps into Moss' or McMillian's role in 2027, as it feels unlikely that the Broncos would re-sign both, as safety Brandon Jones is also a free agent, and the Broncos already have big-time contracts on the books for Patrick Surtain II and Talanoa Hufanga.

Give Up: Drew Sanders, EDGE

Drew Sanders has not only not been able to stay healthy, but he's switched positions multiple times in the NFL. With Sanders now apparently heading back to the EDGE spot, he's going to have one heck of a time cracking the roster, and it feels like it's going to be an uphill battle, at best, for Sanders to make the roster.

It might be time for the Broncos and Sanders to go their separate ways at this point.

Develop: Sai'vion Jones, DE

Sai'vion Jones registered 33 defensive snaps for the Broncos in 2025, but the team had players like John Franklin-Myers and Eyioma Uwazurike eating up most of the defensive end snaps opposite Zach Allen. It would be odd for the Broncos to give up on a second-year player who just turned 23 years old as well, and with the team clearly having a strong developmental process along the defensive line, keeping Jones in the mix and hoping for a massive year two leap is a wise idea.

Give Up: Levelle Bailey, ILB

Levelle Bailey played in 10 games for the Broncos during the 2024 season, but only three in 2025. He does seem to be a bit of an offseason darling, as he's played some nice plays in the preseason, but with the Broncos having added Red Murdock and Taurean York to the inside linebacker room, there just isn't much to get excited about with Bailey at this point.

Denver brought in two rookies at the position for a reason, so Bailey's time with the team could be over.

Develop: Marvin Mims Jr

Marvin Mims is still just 24 years old despite being in his fourth season, and while we have not seen him make nearly the offensive impact that his skill set could allow, Mims isn't someone to give up on in any capacity. He's an All-Pro returner, has solid hands, and is a legitimate downfield threat.

The 'develop' part with Mims simply might be sending him onto the field for more snaps and more chances. Even with Jaylen Waddle in the picture, Mims' skill set is too previous to give up on.

Give Up: JL Skinner, SAF

JL Skinner has definitely turned into quite the special teams player, but the Broncos did add two new safeties of note in Tycen Anderson and Miles Scott. Skinner just hasn't been able to get himself some defensive snaps consistently, and now with his entering year four, it might be time to cut ties and see if some of the new faces can make a mark. Skinner has played in just 54 career defensive snaps.