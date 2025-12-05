Broncos' projected cap space in 2026 gives team another chance to go all-in

The Denver Broncos have managed to dig themselves out of the Russell Wilson fiasco, and they are now, arguably, the best team in the entire league. Just three short years ago, this team was underwater thanks to Wilson and former head coach, Nathaniel Hackett.

And now, there is a legitimate chance this team wins it all this year, which is quite something. One of the primary issues with cutting Russell Wilson, which happened after the 2024 NFL Season, was Denver taking on a dead cap hit of over $80 million.

This has obviously limited what Denver can do financially, but his contract is totally off the books following 2025, and the Broncos have structured their contracts in a smart way. When you look at the team's projected cap space in 2026, your jaw might hit the floor, and it is going to give the team another opportunity to go all-in.

Broncos are projected to have about $40 million in cap space in 2026

According to Over The Cap, the Denver Broncos are projected to have just over $40 million in cap space next offseason. This would be plenty cap to go out and sign multiple high-end starters if that's what Denver wanted.

My personal hunch is that this team pursues at least one major upgrade on offense, likely at wide receiver, and it might come via trade for someone who is already under a notable contract, so the projected $40 million could take a hit with a deal like that coming onto the books.

But at the running back position, for example, someone like Breece Hall would make a ton of sense for Denver. The Broncos could afford to add, let's say, a Jaylen Waddle via trade and a Breece Hall via free agency signing.

Heck, if Denver also wanted to sign someone like Quay Walker, a linebacker who is on the Packers right now, they could afford that as well. The Broncos have been smart with their money since cutting Russell Wilson, and have done themselves a huge favor here.

They have plenty of cap space and a ton of opportunity to create more if the front office felt the need. With the team being in a win-now mode and having QB Bo Nix on his rookie deal, coupled with the insane amount of cap space, there are endless reasons why the Broncos could make a hyper-aggressive push in free agency next offseason.