The Broncos are in a dead sprint for the top seed in the AFC playoff field, and are just a few games away from being able to wrap up the AFC West. Their season has been filled with many incredible moments, the majority of which have come during their incredible nine-game winning streak, which will have a chance to hit double digits this weekend in Las Vegas.

With that being said, a few plays in particular have stood out amongst the rest in terms of their importance and incredibility. Teams that go on winning streaks that span half the season typically see some level of incredible moments, especially when they are winning as many close games as the Broncos have been.

The Broncos are having one of their more magical seasons in team history, and fans will have a lot to look back on when the 18th game is completed shortly after the new year. Let's take a look back at the six most incredible plays of the season so far.

These are the top-five Broncos plays from the 2025 season so far

Honorable mention: Strnad picks off Jaxson Dart

The Broncos' comeback against the Giants was arguably their most improbable win of the season, and it could not have happened without Justin Strnad picking off Jaxson Dart. Strnad read his eyes and jumped up to take the ball away late inthe fourth, saving Denver almost half a field of positioning and setting up for the touchdown that brought them within three points.

5. McMillian intercepts Mahomes

When the Broncos hosted the Chiefs in Week 11, Patrick Mahomes and company were driving down the field and threatening to score late in the first half. Mahomes threw up a prayer near the corner of the endzone, which was picked off by Ja'Quan McMillian, ending the scoring threat. His return was incredible, but it was called back when John Franklin-Myers obliterated Mahomes on a late block.

4. Harvey scores untouched against Dallas

Broncos' rookie RJ Harvey has been one of their more explosive players this season, while also becoming one of the more consistent redzone threats in the game. When the Broncos hosted the Cowboys in Week 8, Harvey broke free from 40 yards away, scoring virtually untouched until he hit paydirt. He's scored eight times this season, finding a niche role as a redzone weapon.

3. Bo Nix gives Denver the lead against the Giants

During Denver's miraculous comeback against the Giants, Bo Nix delivered the Broncos their first lead of the game with an 18 yard rush to the left side of the field, being led by Garret Bolles and an incredible effort from right tackle Mike McGlinchey. Their comeback was one of epic proportions, and Nix's dead sprint into the endzone could be one of the defining moments of his Broncos career.

2. Nik Bonitto rejects Mariota's 2-point attempt

Considering this one happened just last week, a full setting of the scene might not be necessary. Nik Bonitto's clutch defense of Marcus Mariota's game-winning two-point attempt will go down as one of the mot clutch, and athletic, plays of the 2025 season across the league. He channeled a bit of his background as a defensive back by leaping into the air to swat the pass, making a $120 million dollar play.

1. Nix goes completely Houdini on touchdown pass to Sutton

This hurts a bit to say, but Nix did an incredible Mahomes impression in the nation's capital on Sunday night. As he was on the brink of being sacked, he get rid of the football and threw a dart to Courtland Sutton in the end zone for a touchdown to cap off an impressive four minute offensive drive. Nix's shin was off the ground by maybe six inches, but it didn't matter as he still delivered when Denver needed him to the most. It is arguably the most impressive play of his young career.