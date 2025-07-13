Broncos outlook at a key position in 2025 is actually looking quite grim

The Denver Broncos have quite the roster, but their outlook on a key position for 2025 is looking quite grim.

Denver's front office wasted no time in the 2025 NFL Offseason wheeling and dealing for some key players. The team was aggressive but also calculated in free agency and was able to sign players at key positions of need, and the team did seem to bring in a solid 2025 NFL Draft class as well.

Overall, this roster is in a much better spot now than it was at this exact time last year. However, when you peel back the curtains a bit, this key position is actually a bit shaky heading into 2025.

Tight end is actually a shaky position when you think about it...

When Evan Engram was shockingly cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Denver Broncos seemed to immediately make a push to sign the player. Engram has enjoyed a very solid NFL career as a high-end receiving tight end between the New York Giants and Jaguars, which was his home from 2022-2024.

The main issue with Engram is his age and injury history. He played in just nine games in 2024 due to injury and also has separate seasons of playing in 11 eight, and 15 games. Engram does not have a major injury concern, but it's there. Furthermore, he turns 31 at the beginning of September, so age could begin to catch up with him.

The Broncos really didn't do much else at the position in the offseason, as they missed out on many of the draftable tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft. They did take a dart-throw type of shot on Caleb Lohner in the seventh round, but he's a former basketball player who could need multiple years of developing. While the team did improve at tight end in the offseason, this room is honestly back to square one if Engram would need to miss some time.

He did miss about half the season in 2024, so this is a concern until it isn't. It really would not shock me to see the Broncos making a bold move for a TE at some point before the trade deadline in 2025 if the need arose.