Broncos OTAs gives one rookie a chance to crash the depth chart big-time

The Denver Broncos ended up not picking in the first or second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The team had traded first and third-round picks to the Miami Dolphins for Jaylen Waddle, and ended up trading back from their second-round pick into the top of the third round.

All in all, even with the Broncos not having very valuable draft capital, the team did seem to get some exceptional value and players who can contribute immediately and for the long-term. Given how well this team has drafted in recent years, it is worth banking on a couple of players in this class to turn into future starters, perhaps even more.

And with OTAs right around the corner, the entire Broncos' rookie class will unofficially begin their chances of really making some depth charts look quite crazy. This rookie, in particular, may have the best chance to send the running back depth chart into a total frenzy.

Denver Broncos rookie RB Jonah Coleman could begin his depth chart takeover at OTAs

With the 108th pick in the draft, also the pick the Broncos got back in the Devaughn Vele trade, the Broncos selected Washington running back Jonah Coleman. This came after the team re-upped J.K. Dobbins on a two-year deal that can actually be a one-year deal worth $8 million.

Denver had missed out on top running backs like Travis Etienne and Kenneth Walker, but re-signing Dobbins was still a wise move, especially since Coleman was added to the mix. Obviously, Dobbins' injury history doesn't make him a reliable option for a full 17 games, as he's never played a full season before.

However, when he's on the field, he's typically a top-7 running back, but now that Coleman is in the mix, it's worth wondering just how much damage the rookie can do from day one. Not only did Sean Payton himself say that they saw some shades of Dobbins in Coleman's game, but he's got fresh legs and is excellent in pass protection.

His being good in pass protection could immediately make him a three-down threat, and as we saw in 2025, it's not clear if now second-year player RJ Harvey is going to be a consistent, efficient runner. It's not a stretch to think that Coleman may soon be a more efficient runner and better pass protector than Harvey.

This could then thrust Coleman into an RB2 role with the Broncos, and it's logical to also think that the Broncos may not want to give Dobbins 15+ carries a game, which is what they did in 2025. Giving Dobbins, for example, 10 carries a game could increase his chances at staying healthy, maximize his skillset, and also allow someone like Coleman to get involved quite early.

And if Dobbins were to go down in 2026 with an injury, and Coleman is already in the RB2 role, what would then happen?

Well, yes, Coleman would likely then ascend to being the RB1 of this team, perhaps also signaling the end of the Dobbins' era if he isn't able to get back onto the field. Even with Dobbins on a new contract that could be worth up to $20 million, there is a chance that Coleman immediately makes an impact and becomes the go-to guy in this room.