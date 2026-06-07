Broncos OTAs brought a surprise development fans should not overlook

For the Denver Broncos, it could be argued that one of the most trusted players on the entire roster is the guy who plays opposite Pat Surtain II.

That player -- Riley Moss for the past two seasons -- is going into every single game knowing they are going to be heavily targeted, because teams typically avoid throwing the ball Surtain's way. That's been evident over the past two seasons, as Moss has been targeted 221 times in 31 games.

He was the most targeted cornerback in 2025 and had the 4th most targets in 2024 when he missed three games due to injury. The Broncos know the volume of targets that will be going to that player opposite Pat Surtain II, and Moss has been the guy they've invested in. But the presence of 1st-round pick Jahdae Barron has given everyone in Broncos Country a fascinating storyline to watch during OTAs: There will be some competition at outside cornerback, and Pat Surtain's job is not up for grabs.

Riley Moss's starting job on Denver Broncos defense could be up for grabs in 2026

Other takeaways:



—Jaylen Waddle is FAST. Working both from slot/outside in team and did work vs Riley Moss

—Team split up CBs into outside/nickel in individuals. Jahdae Barron was with *outside* group

—Jonah Elliss worked with OLBs in individual and lined up at edge in team — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) June 4, 2026

Even though the Broncos view Barron as having what Sean Payton called "position flex," Payton was asked directly whether or not he'd be able to compete at outside cornerback, and Payton responded by saying, "Yeah, yeah, absolutely."

One thing has to be made clear right up front: This job is Riley Moss's to lose. Even with Moss's struggles over the past two seasons, he's a young player the Broncos have heavily invested in. They traded up to get him in the 2023 NFL Draft, and they've believed in his starter traits from the very beginning.

They've stuck with Moss through some peaks and valleys, including leading the NFL with over 200 penalty yards (most on pass interference calls) last season. The Broncos know as well as anyone that all of those penalties have a story behind them, and while some have been valid, some of them were atrocious calls, and it appeared as though Moss had earned a reputation around the league that got him in trouble for being too grabby.

The penalties and mistakes overshadow the fact that Moss had a whopping 19 passes broken up last season, which tied for the most in the NFL along with Mike Jackson of Carolina.

There is a very simple reality facing the Denver Broncos entering the 2026 offseason, however: You can't keep everybody.

You never say "never" with situations like this, but both Riley Moss and stud slot cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian are free agents after the 2026 season. Since the team has invested a 1st-round pick in Jahdae Barron, there is inherent pressure to get that guy on the field. Whether a 1st-round pick plays cornerback, quarterback, or any position on the team, unless you're talking about the rare future Hall of Fame quarterback situations -- that guy has to play.

There is no drama at this point, but Broncos OTAs have provided us with our first official on-field look at that cornerback competition, which could heat up as the offseason program progresses. Moss's job is not guaranteed for the 2026 season, and it's possible we could even see the Broncos trade from their outrageous depth.

It just isn't likely to see teams have three big-money contract players at cornerback and a 1st-round pick on top of it all.

To put it bluntly: Somebody's got to go. Whether you fall in the camp that feels Moss is a liability, or the camp that feels he's underrated and overly criticized, his situation -- and job -- are worth monitoring as the Broncos' offseason activities roll along.