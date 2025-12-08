Broncos on doorstep of clinching AFC West after convincing win vs. Raiders

With their 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Denver Broncos moved to 11-2 on the season and are in complete control of the AFC West. After winning five division titles in a row, the Broncos haven't won the AFC West since their 2015 division crown. All titles since have landed in Kansas City, but that reign will end this year.

At 11-2, the Broncos sit with a 2.5 game lead within the division, and all eyes in Denver now turn to wrapping up the AFC West crown. With their win, the Broncos clinched at least a dead tie with the Chiefs within the division, and a Kansas City loss in Houston would eliminate them from contention altogether. The winds of change are blowing in the AFC West, and Sean Payton's team is riding the moves to the top of the division.

The Broncos can clinch their divisional crown as soon as next week, but they will need a few things to break their way to do so. Considering both divisional contenders behind them are facing other contenders this week, with the Chargers hosting the Eagles on ESPN on Monday night. Let's take a look at how the Broncos can clinch the AFC West as soon as next week.

These scenarios clinch the AFC West for the Broncos in Week 15

First things first, the Broncos would need to win against the Packers in Denver next week. The Packers won an absolute battle with the Chicago Bears this week, and Denver could be a trap game of sorts for Green Bay. Following their trip to Denver, Green Bay heads to Soldier Field for a game that could decide the NFC North. This could be an interesting opportunity for Denver to steal a win.

Secondly, the Broncos need a Chiefs loss on Sunday Night Football to eliminate them this week, but a Denver win or a Kansas City loss in Week 15 has the same effect. Considering the Chiefs are struggling to hover around .500, don't be surprised if they're eliminated much sooner than later. Patrick Mahomes' reign atop the division is over, and it will be Bo Nix to dethrone him.

Lastly, the Chargers need to not go 2-0 over their next two games. The Chargers are hosting the Eagles on Monday Night Football, and Justin Herbert is going to try to push through a break in his left hand. In a season dominated by injury, their most important player trying to defeat the injury bug is a fairly fitting storyline to have heading into the final playoff push. If they can't beat both the Eagles and the Chiefs, LA would move to 9-5.

This would mean that a 12-2 Denver team would need to lose out, including a loss to these Chargers at home in Week 18. At 12-2 and 9-5, perfection and the opposite of it would be needed from both teams for LA to win the division.