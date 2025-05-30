Broncos omission from latest offensive tackle rankings is ridiculous

The Denver Broncos may have a special tackle duo on their hands with Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey, but do they both appear on the latest tackle rankings? Bolles turned his career around near the end of the 2019 NFL Season, and ended up carrying that into the 2020 NFL Season.

And with his recent extension signed, Bolles has been given two of those by the Denver Broncos and may very well finish his career in the orange and blue. He has cemented himself as one of the better left tackles in the NFL, and this has been the case for several years now.

Garett Bolles is just an insanely athletic tackle and has been a premier pass-blocker for most of his career. Well, some recent offensive tackle rankings only got the Broncos partially correct...

Bolles ranked 11th, but where is McGlinchey?

Zoltan Buday of PFF rolled out their offensive tackle rankings, and Garett Bolles came in 11th:

"While he is not among the best run-blocking offensive tackles in the league, Denver’s left tackle more than makes up for that with his work on pass plays. Bolles’ 88.2 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024 ranked sixth among all offensive tackles.



Over the past five seasons, he boasts an 89.2 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranks fifth among 54 qualifying offensive tackles. He has allowed only 11 sacks and a 4.4% pressure rate in that span." Zoltan Buday

However, Mike McGlinchey does not appear on their top-32 list, and that makes no sense at all. It makes no sense because, according to their numbers, Mike McGlinchey graded out as the 28th-best tackle in the NFL in 2024, with an overall grade of 74.

Yeah, I just have no idea what the logic is here. Mike McGlinchey us not elite or anything, but he's been a rock-solid addition for the Denver Broncos on the field and is surely a beloved member of the locker room. McGlinchey has played in the NFL for quite some time and is surely one of the leaders of the team. He also does have the luxury of playing next to the best guard in the NFL in Quinn Meinerz, which surely makes his job easier.

But you would think that since McGlinchey was a top-32 tackle in 2024, he would be ranked as such for 2025. I have no idea why he wasn't, but Broncos Country can rest easy in knowing that they have one of the best tackle duos in the NFL, and that is just a fact.