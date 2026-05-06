Broncos' offseason praise hides one concern fans shouldn't ignore

The Denver Broncos have had one of the best offseasons in all of football and have done so without making many major roster changes. The Broncos brought in wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins, finally landing the big-play threat that they have been desperately missing for some time. If the Broncos are going to get over the hump in the AFC and advance to the Super Bowl for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50, they are going to need Waddle to be everything they traded for and more.

Within their offense overall, the Broncos appear to have a much higher floor of production than they did heading into the spring. Adding the likes of tight end Justin Joly and running back Jonah Coleman has added a youthful presence to two position groups dominated by older mediocrity, while also giving a higher upside to these groups than they would have otherwise had. Nobody would be surprised if either has earned a great chunk of snaps by December.

The Broncos have turned in a strong offseason, despite not needing to do much to do so. The players who fit their system were retained, a new wave of players was added to their roster through the draft, and they finally added the major receiving threat they have been missing. Quarterback Bo Nix has his best supporting cast to date.

Despite that, the Broncos still have one major concern that should give fans reason to be cautious. If this concern rears its ugly head, it could be enough to derail the Broncos' season and send the team backwards from last year.

Denver Broncos fans should still be concerned about growing pains in Davis Webb's first year as a play-caller

The first move the Broncos made this spring was to make a significant change at the offensive coordinator position, firing Joe Lombardi, longtime lieutenant of head coach Sean Payton, and replacing him with the internal promotion of former quarterbacks coach Davis Webb.

Webb was a hot commodity on the coaching market this past year, and there was every chance that he would be running a different offense, possibly within the division with the Raiders, right now, if the Broncos had not promoted him.

It was obviously great for the Broncos to be able to keep Webb in town, but the growing pains that he will experience will still leave a rough imprint on the team at first. Calling plays in the NFL is one of the hardest things to do in any sport, and doing so for the first time in a Super Bowl window has an immense amount of pressure to it. Webb has the demeanor to do it, but he'll still need to go through the same initial process that all play callers do.

For the first few weeks, the Broncos might be tasked with finding a way to continue to win games despite Webb learning a tough job on the fly. He'll have an incredible crutch to lean on in Payton, but Sean seems to be fully committed to handing the play-calling duties to Webb and would understand that learning curves are a part of the process.

Nix and the Broncos have every chance to compete for a ring next year, but it might get off to a rockier start than fans would like with their new offensive play-calling setup.