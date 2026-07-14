Broncos' offense finally got the breakout prediction they needed in 2026

If the Denver Broncos are going to contend for a Super Bowl during the 2026 season, the offense absolutely has to be better.

During the 2025 season, the Broncos posted some respectable overall numbers. They were 14th in total points scored despite being 26th in takeaways defensively. They ranked 11th in passing yards, 16th in rushing yards, 11th in 3rd-down efficiency, and 13th in red zone efficiency.

The problem is: Those are not the types of numbers that get put up by a Super Bowl team.

Ahead of the 2026 season, there are a lot of folks out there who acknowledge that the Broncos have one of the best rosters in the NFL, one of the best teams in the NFL, but few people outside of Denver (and even plenty inside) are skeptical that the offense is going to take the next step. For what feels like the first time all offseason, the Broncos have received a bold prediction in favor of the offense from Ted Nguyen of The Athletic. He put the Broncos among his top 5 offenses positioned to break out in 2026.

Broncos' offense gets some wind in its sails from breakout 2026 prediction

Typically, the national media people aren't adding any fuel to the Broncos' offseason fire. But Nguyen points out what everyone in Broncos Country has been screaming all offseason, which is that the team has "all of the ingredients for a top 10 offense" this season.

The one major X-factor is going to be quarterback Bo Nix, who has simultaneously bore the brunt of the pressure for making the offense hum as well as been part of the reason why it doesn't, at least not on a consistent basis.

Nix's late-game heroics, playmaking ability, big-play hunting mentality, and leadership all come together to form the obvious makeup of a franchise quarterback. Nix is extremely confident, talented, athletic, and poised. The issue through two seasons has been more along the lines of consistency, especially in the accuracy department.

Nguyen pointed out in his assessment of the Broncos' offense that Nix has proven himself capable of "high-level" play, but that he needs to do it more often.

If -- or when -- Nix improves his every-down efficiency, the Broncos' offense might be borderline unstoppable.

Before JK Dobbins's injury last season, they had the 5th-leading rusher in the league and were 10th-best in the NFL in explosive runs (runs of 10-plus yards). Nix tied Caleb Williams last season for the most touchdown passes of 20-plus yards (13), proving the offense's big-play ability.

But even Nix himself admitted that the team has been missing an element of explosiveness the last two years, a void that has been filled with the arrival of Jaylen Waddle. And unlike someone the Broncos could have gotten with the 30th pick in this year's draft, Waddle brings proven experience, playing the position at the highest level and with the type of speed that Denver has not had.

And once again, it all comes back to Bo Nix. Nix still has to deliver the ball on target and on time -- consistently. Just like an NBA player who needs to make open shots when he gets them, Nix has to make sure he hits in the short-intermediate areas of the field consistently so the big-time throws matter even more.

Yes, Nix has 11 total game-winning drives in his career so far. Some of those situations could have been avoided, as well. Some analysts like to throw out the good in favor of the bad with Nix, but that's not the right way to evaluate a player going into his 3rd season.

The projection of the Broncos being a top breakout team offensively -- from someone other than a Broncos fan or analyst -- is a really big deal, because it's proof that what the team has put out there on tape (at its best) is undeniable.