Broncos' Nik Bonitto just stirred up the Von Miller hype train in a major way

The Denver Broncos did not add more than one external free agent before the 2026 NFL Draft, but with the signing of rookie contracts well underway, the Broncos might turn their attention to the open market in the coming days and weeks. The Broncos do not have a glaring need anymore, but should still find a way to add more depth to their current roster. Deep rosters win titles, and the Broncos are in the hunt for another ring.

One specific area the Broncos should examine for more roster depth is the pass rush, and one obvious name jumps off the list of current free agents: Von Miller. The Broncos legend has had three different stops since leaving the Broncos via trade in-season in November of 2021, landing two second-rounders and a third-rounder from the Rams. One of the second-rounders they landed? It turned into Nik Bonitto, Denver's newest all-world pass rusher.

Miller has not been quiet about his desire to return to the Broncos for one more season, and it feels as though his outward desire to run it back has only gotten louder and louder. Recent quotes and social media activity from both players have only added to the volume of these rumors, and it might finally be reaching a point where neither party can deny the other any longer.

Nik Bonitto just gave Broncos fans even more reason to believe that they might bring back the legendary Von Miller

Bonitto spoke recently about the state of the Broncos and what this next season might hold, and was, of course, asked about a potential return and union with Miller. Bonitto is widely considered to be Denver's best pass rusher since Miller was traded away to the Los Angeles Rams in their Super Bowl season, and a pairing of the two, even for a year, is the making of dreams of Broncos fans everywhere.

Nik Bonitto would love if the Broncos signed Von Miller.



“He’s a guy that’s loved here in Denver so much” pic.twitter.com/NhLPat8fb0 — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) May 14, 2026

Bonitto was very clear about the love that he knows Miller had for the Broncos, and you can see a lot of those same sentiments in Bonitto. Both are cornerstones of this franchise, and a season together would be a must-watch. Bonitto spoke for a few moments about Miller and his current status as a free agent, and had this to say:

"It would be pretty crazy for sure. Obviously, everybody would love that. Not only the fans, but the players... he's a guy that has loved Denver so much. He's my personal favorite player ever to watch, and being able to share a room with him would be amazing..."

It also doesn't help these rumors that Miller posted himself on his Instagram story in a Broncos jersey yet again. This is becoming a recurring event for the Broncos' all-time sack leader, and it is beginning to be too obvious to ignore. Miller has posted older pictures of himself on his Instagram before, but this picture is a jersey swap of him into his most recent NFL number - 24.

Von Miller posted himself wearing a Broncos No. 24 jersey on his IG pic.twitter.com/NYQaT5WAwV — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) May 14, 2026

If the Broncos were to bring Miller back for one more season, it would create what may be the most talented pass-rush room in recent NFL history. Miller would join Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, one of the best seventh-round selections in modern NFL history. Behind them would be Dondrea Tillman and Que Robinson, two of the better depth and rotational rushers in the league. The room is already so deep that Denver was able to move Jonah Elliss to inside linebacker, and adding Miller would push it over the top.