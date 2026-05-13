Broncos apparently dodging an international game could not be better news

Even though the full schedule for the 2026 NFL Season is not yet out, there have been some leaks and rumors. Many of them do seem to be accurate, but until the official schedule release passes, nothing can truly be set in stone, unless it comes directly from the NFL. We do know, though, that the Denver Broncos will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football on September 14th, the first MNF game of the season.

We also do know that the Broncos, along with the rest of the AFC, will have eight home games and nine away games. Furthermore, the opponents the Broncos will face are known, but the dates and times for the 2026 slate aren't confirmed.

However, some schedule leaks seem to indicate that the Broncos will not have to travel out of the country for an international game, which is something the team had to do in the 2025 NFL Season.

Denver Broncos don't appear to have an international game for the 2026 season

Not yet 100 percent verified, though seeming rather likely, the 2026 NFL International Games do not feature the Broncos:

2026 International Slate pic.twitter.com/ZM3wvPfmAj — NFL Nerd (@NerdingonNFL) May 13, 2026

Back in Week 6 of the 2025 season, the Broncos were technically the away team, playing the New York Jets in London. Despite the Jets being among the worst teams in the NFL last year, the Broncos only escaped with a 13-11 victory, which included a flat-out atrocious offensive showing.

Luckily, though, the defense tallied nine sacks in what may have been the best defensive performance of the Vance Joseph era. However, the Broncos don't seem to have to deal with an international game this year, which is great news.

The Broncos won't have to deal with traveling across the country, potentially being on a wacky time schedule, and new territory. I can only speak for myself, but all the work that goes into an international game feels like preparing for three games, not one.

It's clear that playing across the world does have an impact on certain teams, and the extended travel could also lead to jet lag and just being thrown off their own game. Simply put, it's more ideal to not be scheduled for an international game.

It does feel like a bit of a circus now - and sure, seeing new parts of the world could be neat for players, but it's about football, right?

The Broncos are also clearly a Super Bowl-contending team, so not having to deal with extra travel and perhaps falling victim to a trap game is great news. Frankly, Denver did deserve to lose that game against New York, and had the team done so, they would have won just 13 games and would not have been the first overall seed in the AFC playoffs.