Denver Broncos 2026 schedule release date rumors, leaks, opponents and more

The Denver Broncos emerged as one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2025 season, winning 14 games in the regular season and earning the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Having beaten the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, the Broncos were poised to host the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, in what appeared to be a very winnable matchup.

With Bo Nix breaking his ankle, things went south, and the Broncos, while losing the title game, did only lose by three points, if that's even worth anything. Well, the team does have a manageable schedule for the 2026 NFL Season - it's largely a myth that winning a ton of games the year prior automatically means the team will have a brutally tough schedule the following season.

Let's dive into our yearly Broncos schedule tracker with all you need to know before the release date!

Denver Broncos 2026 Opponents

Home Opponents

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Jacksonville Jaguars

Away Opponents

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Arizona Cardinals

New England Patriots

New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers

Carolina Panthers

Pittsburgh Steelers

Denver Broncos 2026 Schedule Rumors

Oddly enough, there haven't been many schedule rumors swirling around with the Broncos this season. With the schedule coming out on May 14th, there should be a ton of rumors swirling over the next day or so, but a major confirmed scheduling leak did drop on Tuesday morning...

Denver Broncos 2026 Schedule Leaks

On September 14th, the Broncos will play the Chiefs in the first Monday Night Football Game of the 2026 season:

This season’s first Monday Night Football game, Sept. 14, will be the Denver Broncos vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.



The game’s site still has not been determined as the NFL still is finalizing its schedule for Thursday’s release. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2026

As of Tuesday at 7:00 AM Mountain Time, the location of the game, whether in Denver or Kansas City, is not known. What this game could prove, though, is that the NFL is clearly believing that both Nix and Patrick Mahomes will be healthy and ready to roll in Week 1.

Nix's return is much more predictable, as he should be ready by training camp, perhaps even before that. Mahomes is working his way back from a major knee injury, so it's not a guarantee, at least right now, that he will be 100 percent.

Check back here for more Broncos scheduling information!