The Denver Broncos may put a huge emphasis on the offensive side of the ball. Let's bring them a class with this in mind for the 2025 NFL Draft. Denver is close - this team won 10 games in 2024 with limited offensive talent and a few pieces missing on defense.

Their free agent period brought fourth some nice new additions in Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga. Right now, it does seem like Denver could put more of a focus on offense in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Let's give them an offensive-focused draft class.

Broncos NFL Mock Draft: Bringing in an extremely offensive-heavy class

20. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Omarion Hampton could hear his name called a lot earlier than pick 20, but he falls to that pick, and the Denver Broncos waste no time in drafting him. Hampton can do it all at the position and is a legitimate Day 1 starter at the position. A backfield featuring Hampton and perhaps another rookie RB could be lethal.

51. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

The son of NFL HOF'er Jason Taylor, Mason Taylor is a fast-rising tight end prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft and is now likely to hear his name called in the second round. Denver should still put a long-term plan in place at TE, and them signing Evan Engram gives them time to draft and develop someone.

85. DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

DJ Giddens is the second running back the Denver Broncos take in this mock draft in just three picks. All of a sudden, the Broncos grab a ton of value in the 2025 NFL Draft at RB, taking advantage of an insanely talented crop of draftable players at the position. You would then have to wonder which of Audric Estime or Jaleel McLaughlin gets primarily booted out of the rotation in 2025?

122. Smael Mondon Jr, LB, Georgia

Now hitting on the defensive side of the ball, Denver really brings forth a ton of change in their ILB room and grabs Smael Mondor Jr from Georgia. Denver is probably not planning on using every single pick of this NFL Draft on one side of the ball - that might honestly be a bit irresponsible.

They take a linebacker in the fourth round.

191. Marcus Tate, OG, Clemson

Denver is now looking to add some offensive linemen. At pick 191, they take Marcus Tate from Clemson. Tate might be someone who could take over at the left guard spot in 2026 if the Denver Broncos were to move on from Powers, who is a good player making just a bit too much money for the performance he provides.

197. Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M

Two-straight picks along the offensive line, the Broncos use pick 197 on Carson Vinson, a left tackle. Denver did just extend Garett Bolles, their long-time LT, but there will need to be a replacement plan put in place at the LT position. Heck, maybe Denver would want to kick Vinson over to RT and replace Mike McGlinchey at some point?

208. Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland

The Broncos finish off this offensive-heavy mock draft with Kaden Prather from Maryland. It does not seem like Denver is hugely concerned with their WR room, so a Day 1 or Day 2 addition at the position might not be likely. Day 3 could be where the team decides to add someone.

Would you prefer a more offensive or defensive NFL Draft for the Denver Broncos?